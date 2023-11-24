Afghanistan permanently shuts down Embassy in Delhi

Afghanistan has permanently closed the operations of its embassy in New Delhi on Thursday citing "challenges from the Indian government" as the reason for the same. Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline.

Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, "Effective from November 23, 2023, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy's earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally."

The embassy said, "that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests," acknowledging that some may try to paint this action as an internal dispute involving diplomats who defected to the Taliban.

"To the Afghan citizens in India, the Embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission's tenure," it continued. The Afghan embassy claimed to have worked "tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul" despite "limitations in resources and power".

According to the embassy, there has been a notable decrease in the Afghan community in India over the last two years and three months. During this time, refugees, students, and traders have left the country, and the number of Afghans in India has almost halved since August 2021.

