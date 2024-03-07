Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    China's top official advocates 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, Stirring controversy

    China's top official asserts the need for 'Sinicisation' of Islam in Xinjiang, sparking debates over religious autonomy. This statement comes amid ongoing global concerns about human rights and cultural preservation in the Xinjiang autonomous region. International attention remains focused on China's approach to religious practices within its borders.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    A top Chinese official from China’s Communist Party (CCP) made sweeping statements against Muslims in the Xinjiang province. While addressing a briefing on the sidelines of China's annual parliamentary sessions in Beijing, Ma Xingrui made those shocking comments.

    Muslims in China's Xinjiang province have been subjected to multiple violations of human rights by China. Beijing sees the minority groups in Xinjiang as a security threat due to their love for their religion more than anything else. The Communist Party in China has been accused of genocide of Ughyur Muslims in Xinjiang.

    Ma Xingrui on Thursday told reporters that “Everyone knows that Islam in Xinjiang needs to be Sinicised, this is an inevitable trend.” The CCP leader spoke on the lines of President Xi Jinping who according to an Australian think-tank report has frequently called for the "Sinicisation" of religions including Islam, Buddhism, and Christianity.

    He wants the Chinese people to keep their loyalty to the Communist Party above everything else. In the direction of this, China has taken rigorous steps to crack down on following religion by their people. About one-third of mosques have been destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang since 2017.

    As reports came out of China's genocidal policies against Ughyur Muslims, the locals of Xinjiang province protested against Beijing for religious repression. This prompted China to take more extreme measures where officials put a massive Xinjiang population into re-education camps where they are being brainwashed into quitting religious loyalty and accepting the Communist Party as the guiding force.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
