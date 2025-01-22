China vows to defend 'national interests' amid Trump's tariff threat on imports

China has promised to protect its national interests in response to US President Donald Trump's announcement that a 10% tariff on Chinese imports might be introduced by February 1.

"We have always believed that there are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, adding China was "firmly committed to safeguarding national interests."

President Donald Trump stated that his proposal to impose a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports remains on the table and suggested it could be implemented as early as next month. This announcement came a day after he excluded China from the list of countries he planned to target in the near term.

“We’re talking about a tariff of 10% on China, based on the fact that they’re sending fentanyl to Mexico and Canada,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “Probably February 1st is the date we’re looking at.”

Trump's comments on Tuesday suggest that any respite for China from impending trade tariffs may be short-lived.

During his campaign, Trump pledged to impose substantial tariffs on multiple nations, including a 60% duty on Chinese products. After taking office, he also proposed an additional 10% tariff on China, citing issues such as fentanyl trafficking and the chemicals involved in its production.

Additionally, he warned of 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, should they fail to collaborate with the US on border security measures.

