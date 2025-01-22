'Trump hater, nasty': US President condemns Washington bishop for remarks at prayer service, demands apology

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned Episcopal bishop of Washington, after she made a direct appeal to him at the inaugural prayer service, asking him to 'have mercy on the LGBTQ+ community and undocumented migrant workers.'

President Donald Trump began his first full day in office attending a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Washington National Cathedral, Right Rev. Mariann Budde, said, "In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families. Some who fear for their lives.”

She also addressed Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

“The vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” she said. “May I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away.”

Trump, when initially asked about it later, groused that he “didn’t think it was a good service.” He added, “They could do much better.”

The US President later posted on Truth Social, condemning the Bishop for her “inappropriate statements.”

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal immigrants that came into our country and killed people," Trump wrote on his handle.

He added, "Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA. Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology".

Referencing Trump’s belief that he was saved by God from assassination, Budde said, “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

When he returned to the White House, Trump was asked about the sermon.

“Not too exciting, was it?” the president said as he walked with staff toward the Oval Office. “I didn’t think it was a good service. They could do much better.”

In her sermon, Budde said they gathered “to pray for unity as a people and a nation — not for agreement, political or otherwise — but for the kind of unity that fosters community across diversity and division.”

She added, “Unity is not partisan.”

The Washington National Cathedral service was largely focused on national unity. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance with their families, along with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

