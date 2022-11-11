Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China eases COVID restrictions, cuts quarantine period, removes curbs on international flights

    In a further sign of easing, the National Health Commission said it was abolishing the requirement to identify and isolate "secondary close contacts". The new rules were announced following the first meeting of the newly elected seven-member Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping.

    China eases COVID restrictions cuts quarantine period removes curbs on international flights gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    China announced the easing of some of its tough Covid-19 regulations after officials had earlier promised to maintain a zero-tolerance viral stance despite growing economic harm. The nation is the last big economy committed to a plan to contain viral outbreaks as they happen through a mix of sudden lockdowns, extensive testing, and extended quarantines.

    The strategy, which has caused business closures, disrupted global supply lines, and impacted significantly on growth, has been supported "unswervingly" by top officials. Quarantines for incoming travellers will be reduced from ten days to eight, comprising of five days in a state isolation facility and three days at home, according to the announcement.

    Also Read | Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

    The notification states that inbound passengers will continue to be subject to six nucleic acid tests and will not be permitted to freely enter the outdoors during those eight days. Additionally, rather of the existing two tests, travellers will just need to provide one negative Covid test within 48 hours before boarding flights to China.

    There are now just two categories in the domestic viral risk system, with locations designated as "high-risk" and subject to limitations or "low-risk" and subject to few restrictions. Instead of staying in centralised facilities, anyone travelling from high- to low-risk areas will be compelled to spend seven days in isolation at home.

    Also Read | Foxconn's Covid chaos: Fear grips China after desperate workers flee lockdown at iPhone factory

    China modified its internal quarantine regulations for close connections. Close contacts of those who tested positive were required to spend three days at home and seven days at designated centres under this regulation. Five days in quarantine facilities and three days of observation are now the new minimum requirements. It is significant that the new regulations were released at a time when China is still reporting a large number of COVID instances.

    With several vulnerable population groups, uneven regional development, and limited medical resources, China is a huge and populous nation. According to an official statement issued during the conference, the outbreaks in some regions of China are on a significant scale, the state-run Xinhua news agency stated.

    Also Read | China's Communist Party's top body has no women members for first time in 25 years

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It s productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit - adt

    It's productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    Sikh prayer books return to British Army personnel after more than 100 years; check details AJR

    Sikh prayer books return to British Army personnel after more than 100 years; check details

    Maldives fire: 9 Indians among 10 killed; Indian High Commission condoles tragic incident snt

    Maldives fire: 9 Indians among 10 killed; Indian High Commission condoles tragic incident

    Recent Stories

    football Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why mahsa amini snt

    Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why

    Do matt lipsticks cause lip pigmentation? Use these DIY scrubs for brighter, softer lips sur

    Do matt lipsticks cause lip pigmentation? Use these DIY scrubs for brighter, softer lips

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress has 61 crorepati candidates in hill state; BJP 56 AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress has 61 crorepati candidates in hill state; BJP 56

    No free food no WFH If you do not return to office resignation accepted Elon Musk to Twitter employees gcw

    No free food, no WFH; If you do not return to office, resignation accepted: Elon Musk to Twitter employees

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University UG 3rd merit list to be released on November 13; know details

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon