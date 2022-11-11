China eases COVID restrictions, cuts quarantine period, removes curbs on international flights

In a further sign of easing, the National Health Commission said it was abolishing the requirement to identify and isolate "secondary close contacts". The new rules were announced following the first meeting of the newly elected seven-member Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC) headed by President Xi Jinping.

China announced the easing of some of its tough Covid-19 regulations after officials had earlier promised to maintain a zero-tolerance viral stance despite growing economic harm. The nation is the last big economy committed to a plan to contain viral outbreaks as they happen through a mix of sudden lockdowns, extensive testing, and extended quarantines.

The strategy, which has caused business closures, disrupted global supply lines, and impacted significantly on growth, has been supported "unswervingly" by top officials. Quarantines for incoming travellers will be reduced from ten days to eight, comprising of five days in a state isolation facility and three days at home, according to the announcement.

The notification states that inbound passengers will continue to be subject to six nucleic acid tests and will not be permitted to freely enter the outdoors during those eight days. Additionally, rather of the existing two tests, travellers will just need to provide one negative Covid test within 48 hours before boarding flights to China.

There are now just two categories in the domestic viral risk system, with locations designated as "high-risk" and subject to limitations or "low-risk" and subject to few restrictions. Instead of staying in centralised facilities, anyone travelling from high- to low-risk areas will be compelled to spend seven days in isolation at home.

China modified its internal quarantine regulations for close connections. Close contacts of those who tested positive were required to spend three days at home and seven days at designated centres under this regulation. Five days in quarantine facilities and three days of observation are now the new minimum requirements. It is significant that the new regulations were released at a time when China is still reporting a large number of COVID instances.

With several vulnerable population groups, uneven regional development, and limited medical resources, China is a huge and populous nation. According to an official statement issued during the conference, the outbreaks in some regions of China are on a significant scale, the state-run Xinhua news agency stated.

