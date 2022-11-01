Why Chinese protesting COVID lockdowns are singing Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy, Jimmy...'

Millions of Chinese suffering the dreaded lockdowns have turned to Hindi cinema legend Bappi Lahiri's superhit song "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" from 1982 movie "Disco Dancer" to express their anger and frustration over the country's stringent zero-COVID policy.

Bappi Lahiri's blockbuster hit song "Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja" from the 1982 film "Disco Dancer" is now a subtly worded cry for defiance in China, where entire megacities continue to experience lockdowns under the Covid Zero regime.

The song has been used by people to vent their anger at how the government handled the COVID-19 epidemic and the lockdowns. In Douyin, the Chinese name for TikTok, the song composed by Lahiri and sung by Parvati Khan is sung in Mandarin “Jie mi, jie mi" which loosely translates to ‘Give me rice, give me rice’.

People mock the authorities by holding up empty vessels to show how the citizens are deprived of essential food items during the lockdowns.

Since the 1950s and 1960s, Bollywood and Indian movies have been popular in China. A number of recent movies, including "3 Idiots," "Secret Superstar," "Hindi Medium," "Dangal," and "Andhadhun," also did well in China.

Since the films are still accessible on the platform, Chinese censorship officials have not taken notice of them.

A subtle protest song in China cleverly uses the cult hit of Bappi Lahiri to underscore the struggle of the populace against the Covid Zero policy, which has isolated China from the rest of the world.

China recorded more than 2,500 cases on Monday, and major cities including Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Datong, Xining, Nanjing, Xian, Guangzhou, and Wuhan are still under full or partial lockdown. During the lockdown, Chinese authorities have cracked down on dissent, and many have also taken action to get over the restrictions.

In accordance with President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy, towns and communities are required to implement rigorous lockdowns, and if any confirmed cases are recorded, local residents are sent to quarantine facilities. Beijing is one of the several places where testing is required for all citizens. People in cities are prohibited from entering public spaces, such as marketplaces and restaurants, without positive test results.

