Yahya Sinwar ELIMINATED: End of evil rule of Hamas, declares Israel PM after Oct 7 mastermind's killing| WATCH

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday confirmed that Yahya Sinwar, one of Hamas' top leaders and orchestrators of the deadly October 7 attack, has been killed by Israeli forces in southern Gaza. Speaking at a televised press conference, Netanyahu declared that "evil has suffered a heavy blow," but emphasized that Israel's military campaign against Hamas is far from over.

Sinwar, who led Hamas from within Gaza and played a key role in planning attacks on Israeli civilians, was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation. According to the IDF, the operation followed a year-long pursuit of Sinwar, who had been hiding within civilian areas and Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers from the 828th Brigade conducted the operation in southern Gaza, targeting senior Hamas members based on intelligence gathered on their locations.

In his statement, Netanyahu hailed Sinwar's death as the "beginning of the end" for Hamas but cautioned that the war is still ongoing and will require continued resilience from the Israeli people.

"We have demonstrated today that all those who try to harm us, this is what happens to them. And how the forces of good can always beat the forces of evil and darkness. The war is still ongoing, and it’s costly," he said.

To the people of Israel, Netanyahu said that there are “a lot of challenges still facing us” and that “we have to remain resilient” and “stand firm on our ground and to continue to fight”.

"We will not stop the war. We will go into Rafah," Netanyahu said, reaffirming that Israel's operations in Gaza will continue until the return of Israeli hostages, over 100 of whom remain in Hamas custody.

Netanyahu also addressed the families of the hostages still held in Gaza, saying that Israel will continue with “all our strength” until they are brought home. “It is our commitment,” he added.

“This is the end of the evil rule of Hamas,” the Israeli leader declared. "I’m telling you in a clear cut manner: Hamas will no longer rule the Gaza Strip."

“Today we have settled the score,” Netanyahu said in relation to the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"To the dear hostage families, I say: this is an important moment in the war. We will continue full force until all your loved ones, our loved ones, are home," he reiterated.

In addition to Netanyahu, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the military operation that resulted in Sinwar’s death. "Yahya Sinwar was responsible for heinous acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians, citizens of other countries, and the murder of thousands of innocent people," Herzog stated. He described Sinwar’s elimination as a significant step toward restoring stability in the region.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also released a statement, calling Sinwar the "mastermind behind the massacre and atrocities" of the October 7 attack. Katz emphasized that Sinwar's death was both a military and moral victory for Israel, declaring that it marked a major blow to the "axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran."

Katz added that Sinwar’s killing opens up new possibilities for the immediate release of hostages still held by Hamas and could pave the way for a "new reality in Gaza without Hamas and without Iranian control."

Details of Sinwar's killing

The IDF's statement confirmed that Sinwar was killed during an operation on Wednesday in southern Gaza. Israeli military forces were able to identify Sinwar's body through a process that included fingerprint and dental record analysis. Sinwar had spent 22 years in an Israeli prison, giving authorities access to his biometric data. This data allowed the final confirmation of his identity after his death.

The IDF also accused Sinwar of being responsible for planning and executing the October 7 massacre, which saw the murder and abduction of Israeli civilians. According to IDF sources, Sinwar had been in hiding since the attack, utilizing Hamas' vast tunnel network in Gaza to avoid detection.

Israeli police have confirmed that Yahya Sinwar's identity was verified using both dental and fingerprint records. Sinwar's body was initially identified through a detailed analysis of his dental records, which was then corroborated by comparing his fingerprints. Due to Sinwar's 22-year imprisonment in Israel, authorities had access to his biometric data, including DNA, fingerprints, and dental records, allowing for a swift and accurate identification following the operation that led to his death.

