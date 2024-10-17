Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ELIMINATED: Celebrations erupt across Israel, IDF soldiers dance with joy (WATCH)

In a decisive operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been confirmed killed in the southern Gaza Strip after a year-long pursuit.

In a decisive operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been confirmed killed in the southern Gaza Strip after a year-long pursuit. The IDF made the announcement on Thursday night, stating that Sinwar was located and eliminated in a targeted strike, marking a significant blow to Hamas leadership.

Sinwar, who masterminded the deadly October 7 attack that led to the deaths and abductions of many Israelis, was responsible for orchestrating acts of terrorism that have destabilized the region for years. The operation was executed by soldiers from the 828th Brigade, following intelligence reports indicating Sinwar's whereabouts. The Israeli military confirmed his identity after eliminating three militants in the operation, including Sinwar.

As news of Sinwar’s elimination spread, jubilant celebrations erupted across Israel. Videos posted on social media showed IDF soldiers rejoicing, with many dancing and chanting in celebration of the successful operation. In one widely shared video, soldiers are seen dancing with joy, marking what Israel’s political and military leadership has called a "major victory" in the ongoing fight against Hamas.

The celebrations have extended beyond the military ranks, with many Israelis taking to the streets to express relief at the death of a figure who had long been associated with the planning of violent acts against civilians. The mood is one of triumph, as the elimination of such a key figure represents a turning point in Israel’s campaign to dismantle Hamas' leadership and bring stability to the region.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commended the IDF and Israeli intelligence agencies for their success in eliminating Sinwar. In a statement, Herzog described Sinwar as "dedicated to terror and bloodshed," responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people. "His evil endeavours were dedicated to terror, bloodshed, and destabilizing the Middle East," Herzog stated.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz also hailed the killing as a significant military and moral achievement, describing it as a victory for Israel and the wider global fight against radical Islamist movements. "This is a significant military and moral achievement for Israel and a victory for the entire free world against the axis of evil of radical Islam led by Iran. The elimination of Sinwar opens the possibility for the immediate release of the hostages and paves the way for a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza - without Hamas and without Iranian control," Katz said.

Yahya Sinwar had been a prominent figure within Hamas for years, rising through the ranks to become the group’s leader after the assassination of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in July last year. His role in Hamas made him a critical figure in the group's militant activities, and he was widely seen as an uncompromising leader with strong ties to Iran, which has long supported Hamas with funding and military resources.

Sinwar had been on Israel's radar for years, spending 22 years in Israeli prison before being released. Since his return to Gaza, Sinwar became known for hiding behind civilian infrastructure and operating through Hamas’ tunnel networks, evading capture while coordinating numerous attacks on Israeli civilians.

Earlier today, Israeli authorities revealed that they were using dental images and DNA samples to confirm Sinwar’s identity. Samples were sent to a forensic lab and compared to records obtained from his time in Israeli prison.

The killing of Yahya Sinwar comes at a time when diplomatic efforts are reportedly close to securing a ceasefire in Gaza. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently stated that a ceasefire agreement was "90% there," but the removal of Sinwar could either accelerate or complicate these efforts. Analysts warn that while his death might push some Hamas leaders toward negotiations, it could also deepen the group’s resolve to continue fighting.

For Israel, however, the death of Sinwar is being viewed as a critical victory that could reshape the situation in Gaza, leading to further military successes and potentially paving the way for long-term peace in the region. The celebrations across Israel reflect the sense of relief that this longtime adversary has been neutralized, at least for now.

