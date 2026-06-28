A video from Canada's British Columbia has gone viral after a homeowner confronted a group of Indian men he accused of illegally dumping a couch in a forested area near his property, refusing to let them leave until they cleaned up the mess.

A video from Canada's British Columbia has gone viral after a homeowner confronted a group of Indian men he accused of illegally dumping a couch in a forested area near his property, refusing to let them leave until they cleaned up the mess. The incident, which reportedly took place in Mission, has sparked debate online about civic responsibility, environmental awareness and the importance of respecting local communities.

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According to resident Taylor Mailer, he spotted a pickup truck speeding away from a wooded area near his home and suspected that someone had illegally discarded waste. Acting quickly, he followed the vehicle, intercepted it and confronted the three men before escorting them back to the alleged dumping site.

The viral video shows the men retrieving a large sofa from the forest and loading it back onto their pickup truck, which already appeared to be carrying other unwanted furniture.

Mailer said he went a step further by following the group to the Mission Sanitary Landfill to ensure the furniture was disposed of legally. The latter part of the clip shows the sofa being unloaded at the landfill instead of being abandoned in the woods.

Sharing the video online, Mailer wrote, "Caught these guys dumping their garbage off the bank right outside our house. Chased them down and pulled them over. Made them come back and pick it up. Then made them take it to the dump." He ended the caption by calling it "a lesson in being Canadian."

Several users criticised the men for allegedly littering in a foreign country, many others praised Mailer for ensuring the waste was removed and disposed of responsibly rather than stopping at a confrontation.