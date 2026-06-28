An Indian woman living in New Zealand has gone viral after sharing a touching story of honesty and compassion that unfolded after a bus accidentally hit her parked car.

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has gone viral after sharing a touching story of honesty and compassion that unfolded after a bus accidentally hit her parked car. She initially feared a hit-and-run instead it turned into a reminder that kindness still exists. Shreeya Gupte recounted the incident in an Instagram video, revealing how both a bus driver and a complete stranger went out of their way to ensure she was not left alone to deal with the damage.

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Gupte said she had parked her car near her university in the morning and returned around 5 pm to discover a note tucked beneath the windshield wiper. Her first reaction was panic.

"Sorry, I hit your car.' That's probably the last thing you want to see on your windshield," she said in the video. "I genuinely expected it to be a hit-and-run case."

The bus driver had taken full responsibility for the accident, leaving behind his name and phone number while asking her to contact the bus depot regarding the damage.

A passerby who had witnessed the collision took the extra effort to find a piece of cardboard and a marker to write a separate note explaining exactly what had happened. The stranger also offered witness details, ensuring Gupte would not have to shoulder the repair costs on her own.

"The story does not end here," Gupte said. "Something happened that completely restored my faith in people. A complete stranger had the time and patience to write me a note explaining that the bus driver had hit my car and left his details. People are so, so, so kind."

Reflecting on the experience, she admitted the day had taken a completely unexpected turn.

"I genuinely thought I was about to have the worst day…Turns out, this became one of the nicest experiences I've had in New Zealand," she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

The heartwarming clip quickly resonated with social media users, who applauded both the bus driver for taking responsibility and the stranger for stepping forward to help.

One user commented, "NZ, a country where honesty means a lot. That's why I love it."

Another wrote, "This is exactly what the world needs more of right now," while a third simply said, “This is so sweet.”