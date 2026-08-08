An Indian man praised Mall of the Emirates staff after his five-year-old daughter suffered a minor fall. Security provided first aid and a chocolate, while the customer service team called the family the next day to check on her recovery.

A small incident involving a five-year-old girl at the Mall of the Emirates has drawn attention online after her father praised the mall staff for going beyond providing immediate first aid and checking on her recovery the following day. The incident, shared on Instagram by Indian content creator Ravii Chauhan, has sparked discussion about customer service in Dubai and the thoughtful gestures that can leave a lasting impression on visitors and residents.

In his Instagram post, Chauhan said his daughter, Adheera, suffered a minor injury after accidentally slipping near an escalator while the family was visiting the Mall of the Emirates. According to him, the security team quickly provided first aid and comforted the child before the family continued with their visit. What particularly surprised Chauhan was that the mall’s customer service team contacted the family the next day to ask about Adheera’s recovery.

Security Team Quickly Came To Her Aid

Recalling the incident, Chauhan said his five-year-old daughter was playing and running around when she accidentally slipped and fell near an escalator at the mall.

“She got a minor scratch, and the security team immediately came over with first aid, put a bandage on her wound and even gave her a chocolate to cheer her up,” he said.

The quick response helped reassure the family, and Adheera soon felt better. The family continued shopping at the mall before returning home.

Mall Staff Called The Next Day

According to Chauhan, the family received an unexpected call from the Mall of the Emirates customer service team the following day.

He said the staff asked about Adheera and checked how she was feeling after the incident. The child even spoke to the customer service team herself during the call.

Chauhan said the follow-up left a strong impression on him, particularly because the staff had taken the time to check on his daughter after the family had already left the mall.

Father Praises Dubai’s Customer Service

Reflecting on the experience, Chauhan said such gestures often go unnoticed when people focus on Dubai’s luxury, infrastructure, lifestyle and opportunities.

He said the incident made him appreciate the importance of small acts of care and described the experience as something that may not happen everywhere.

Chauhan added that the experience had made both him and his daughter happy and said he felt fortunate to have witnessed such a gesture.

Social Media Reacts

The video has received reactions from social media users, with several praising the mall staff and highlighting Dubai’s customer service.

One user commented: "Dubai will never Disappoint to anyone."

Second user commented: "This i have also noticed in dubai that they really take care of so many things which truly surprise."

Third user commented: "That's why dubai is best."