A YouTuber said he found broken glass bottles scattered across Goa's Morjim Beach during a morning walk. His posts and photographs triggered fresh criticism over littering, waste disposal and civic sense at tourist spots.

A YouTuber, who was on his routine morning walk along Goa's popular Morjim Beach, was disappointment after finding several pieces of broken glass scattered across the shoreline, prompting fresh concerns over littering, public safety, and civic responsibility at tourist spots.

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Ranjit, a YouTuber who describes himself as "a resident geek for over three decades" with a "blunt point of view about technology," took to X to share his frustration after finding dangerous glass shards scattered along the beach.

"At Morjim Beach in Goa, I was walking in the morning and found several pieces of broken glass bottles on the beach. We picked up 8-9 pieces. I don't know what's wrong with people. Many of them were just under the water and could easily cut someone's feet. Where is the civic sense," he wrote.

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Alongside the post, Ranjit shared photographs showing the broken glass fragments collected from the beach.

In a follow-up post, he pointed to another issue - the apparent absence of adequate waste disposal facilities.

"Garbage bottles, as usual, were littered all over the beach, but I couldn't find a single proper dustbin on this beach," he said.

His post gained traction online, triggering a wave of reactions from social media users who blamed poor civic behaviour for the deteriorating condition of public spaces across the country.

"Before teaching 1+1 in school, we must teach empathy and civic sense. The rest can follow later," one user commented.

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Another user lamented the impact of irresponsible behaviour on India's scenic destinations, writing, "India has a lot of beautiful places, but almost all of them have been ruined by such people. Everywhere I went, I found litter, broken bottles, and uncivilised behaviour. People creating a nuisance completely bring down the vibe and overall experience of these places.”

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Several commenters argued that the problem extends far beyond beaches and tourist hotspots.

"Literally, we are turning the whole of India into a dustbin. We throw garbage anywhere, whether it's in cities, mountains, beaches, or rivers. Both parents and children should be taught better. Also, maybe these messages and ads should be run everywhere,” one user remarked.

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