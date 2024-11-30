Buy J-7 jets from Pakistan, back Northeast insurgency to deter India: Bangladesh professor's shocker (WATCH)

A viral video of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Shahiduzzaman has sparked outrage after he suggested Bangladesh acquire J-7 fighter jets from Pakistan and support insurgent movements in India's northeast to deter New Delhi.

Amidst escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh, a viral video of Dhaka University Professor Dr. Shahiduzzaman has drawn widespread condemnation for suggesting that his nation purchase J-7 fighter jets from Pakistan to deter India and openly advocating support for insurgent movements in India’s northeast.

Dr. Shahiduzzaman, a professor of International Relations, described the J-7 jets, a Chinese-designed aircraft co-produced by Pakistan, as being "equivalent to the United States' F-35" and called for Bangladesh to acquire three squadrons. "If India sees that J-7 is stationed at Bangladeshi airbases, it will certainly discourage their army," he declared in the seminar that sparked the outrage.

The professor went further, referencing the ongoing unrest in India’s northeastern states, including Manipur and Mizoram, and suggested that Bangladesh capitalize on the instability by providing support to Assamese insurgents.

"Manipur and Mizoram are already burning. If people from Assam join them, we should capitalize on that," he added.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Professor Shahiduzzaman's latest remarks:

When Dhaka University professor calls for nuclearisation of Bangladesh ‘to deter India’

This is not the first time Dr. Shahiduzzaman has stirred controversy. In September earlier this year, Dr. Shahiduzzaman had called for a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan to deter India, a nation that played the pivotal role in the birth of Bangladesh.

"To change India’s habitual perception, the right answer would be for us to become a nuclear-capable, Nuclearisation of Bangladesh. Being nuclear nuclear-capable does not mean that we should become a nuclear power. By nuclear-capable, I mean that we should enter into a nuclear treaty with our former rival Pakistan," he had said.

"Pakistan has always been Bangladesh’s most trusted security partner. But the Indians don’t want us to believe this. The Awami League wants us not to believe this. But this is the truth. Bangladesh should tilt towards Pakistan. The Pakistanis have a jealous heart. They don’t want us to apologize. But they also don’t want us to stay with India. They are ready to do anything to protect us from India," he had added.

Professor Shahiduzzaman had also suggested acquiring nuclear missiles from Pakistan and deploying them along the border with India. He proposed placing Pakistan’s Ghauri short-range missiles in North Bengal and the Chittagong Hill Tracts, claiming it would serve as a deterrent against India. He further alleged that India harbors intentions of annexing parts of Bangladesh and integrating them into its northeastern states. According to him, forming a nuclear treaty with Pakistan and acquiring its missiles would be essential to counter such threats.

The Dhaka University professor's latest remarks comes at a time of rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly after a surge in violence against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country. The outrage also follows the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on sedition charges. Das and 18 others were accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a rally in October. Following his arrest and denial of bail earlier this week, protests erupted across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram.

India has expressed serious concerns over the escalating anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, addressing Parliament, emphasized the responsibility of the Bangladeshi government to protect minorities amid a surge in extremist rhetoric and violence targeting Hindus. "The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," he said.

