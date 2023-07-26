Breaking barriers: Meet Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender Miss Netherlands aiming for Miss Universe crown

Read about Rikkie Kolle's inspiring journey as the first transgender Miss Netherlands, who now eyes the Miss Universe crown, defying societal norms.

Over the past decade, Rikkie Kolle has undergone an incredible journey of self-discovery, transforming from a young boy in a Dutch harbour city into the latest beauty queen of the Netherlands. The 22-year-old's triumph came recently when she was crowned Miss Netherlands at a gala event, making history as the first transgender woman to win the prestigious title.

Kolle, a statuesque brunette, expressed her joy, considering the win as an acknowledgment of her identity. Winning the title as the first transgender woman in 94 years was a moment of beauty and significance for her, as she shared her emotions with AFP.

"This is truly my year," said Kolle. "To me it's an acknowledgement. To win the title as the first transgender woman after 94 years was a beautiful moment," she added.

Miss Netherlands organizers recognized Kolle's strong story and clear mission, which contributed to her victory. As the crowned winner, she will represent the Netherlands at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November, joining the ranks of the second-ever transgender woman to participate in the contest after Angela Ponce represented Spain in 2018.

Becoming the first transgender Miss Universe is a 'big dream' for Kolle, and she intends to relish the entire experience. "I am just going to enjoy the experience," she said.

Despite facing negative messages and death threats on social media following her victory, Kolle remains optimistic and focuses on the positive aspects of her journey.

"The reactions in general were positive... but you also get negative reactions. I believe those will blow over," she said, when asked about the threats. "I want to focus on the nice things, and there are plenty. I've always chosen to go my own way and that's what I believe helped me to become the person I really wanted to be."

Kolle, residing in the southern city of Breda, aims to be a role model, particularly for young individuals in the transgender community. She wishes to inspire and support them, knowing firsthand the challenges they may encounter.

"I think it's very important to be there, that they have someone to inspire them or to refer to because it was more difficult for me when I was a child," she said.

Her own journey from Den Helder as a boy to embracing her true identity as a woman has been arduous, but with the love and support of her parents, she underwent hormone treatment and underwent surgery at the age of 16 to complete her transition.

With her successful surgery in January, Kolle expressed her sense of liberation, finally feeling like the woman she had always known she was. Throughout her challenging journey, she has emerged stronger and hopes to normalize the experiences of transgender individuals, demonstrating that being true to oneself is essential and should not be constrained by societal boxes.

"I was born little Rik. But little Rik really wanted to be Rikkie," she captioned a photo posted in late January, showing her lying in a hospital bed.

"This road will never end. You will always remain a transgender woman but it's getting more normal for me," she said.

"My hope is that other people will also realise that this is normal. That we are all just human beings. We should stop putting ourselves in boxes because I just don't think it's from this era any more. It's just unnecessary," she added.