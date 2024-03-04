Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success

    In a stunning recovery, a stolen Ferrari worth £350,000 ($443,000) vanished for over 28 years, only to be located within a remarkable four-day investigation. Authorities unveil the intriguing tale of the high-value vehicle's unexpected rediscovery.

    Berger's stolen Ferrari from 1995 Grand Prix safely recovered, Metropolitan police taste dramatic success avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Gerhard Berger, one of the most successful drivers in the car racing sport in the 90s, had his valuable Ferrari car stolen after the San Marino Grand Prix in 1995. The news at that time spread like fire as fellow F1 star Jean Alesi also lost his private cars on the same day in April to thieves working near the circuit.

    Local police as well as police from other countries tried to solve the mystery by trying to trace the car's location with the help of the brand and international distributors but nothing came to light until this year. The UK's Metropolitan Police conducted a remarkable job in solving the mystery of the lost car which was valued at £350,000.

    After 28 years, UK police launched an investigation in January after they had been tipped by a report from Ferrari. The premium car manufacturing company carried out a check of a car that was bought by a US citizen via a UK broker in 2023. The car was listed as stolen in the records of Ferrari.

    The Metropolitan Police officers ran a background check on the reported car and unraveled the mystery. The red Ferrari F512M after being stolen from Gerhard Berger was first shipped to Japan and then brought back to the UK.

    The stolen Ferrari was quickly taken into possession by the UK police to prevent it from further export. Officer Mike Pilbeam, who led the investigation said, “The stolen Ferrari close to the value of £350,000 ($443,000) was missing for more than 28 years before we managed to track it down in just four days.”

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made avv

    Scientists triumph in unravelling mystery of earth's oldest sand dunes, jaw dropping revelations made

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH) avv

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

    Yahya Sinwar's silence raises concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in hostage deal negotiations avv

    Israel-Hamas war: Yahya Sinwar's silence concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in peace deal

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: City teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time avv

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: This city teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    Recent Stories

    International Women's Day 2024: Why is the colour purple associated with this day? Know all about it snt

    International Women's Day 2024: Why is the colour purple associated with this day? Know all about it

    International Women's Day 2024: Why this day is celebrated on March 8 every year? RKK EAI

    International Women's Day 2024: Why this day is celebrated on March 8?

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 unique personalized gift ideas to celebrate the women in your life snt

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 unique personalized gift ideas to celebrate the women in your life

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 inspiring initiatives to ignite empowerment in the workplace snt

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 inspiring initiatives to ignite empowerment in the workplace

    HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline RKK

    HOT pictures: Kiara Advani slays in black gown that comes with huge rose, deep V neckline

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon