Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

"Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

In a mesmerizing display of devotion and spirituality, thousands of devotees gathered in Bangkok on the final day of the exposition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics. The breathtaking scenes were captured by drone visuals on Sunday, showcasing the immense turnout at the Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground on this auspicious occasion.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand shared the awe-inspiring visuals on X, encapsulating the reverence of the devotees paying homage to the relics from India. The exposition, which marked the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X, witnessed an overwhelming response with approximately 1,45,834 people expressing their respects on Saturday. Around 2,00,000 people were expected to have joined Sunday's event.

"Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts," wrote External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on X.

The relics' journey to Thailand, which commenced on February 22 via a special Indian Air Force plane, was a gesture of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, coinciding with the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X.

During the 25-day exposition across four cities of Thailand, the relics were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok, attracting devotees not only from Thailand but also from neighboring countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam.

The itinerary of the relics includes a visit to Chiang Mai from March 4-8, followed by expositions in Ubon Ratchathani (March 9-13) and Krabi (March 14-18) before their scheduled return on March 19.

The significance of the relics' presence was further highlighted on February 26, the 72nd birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, as he and Queen Consort offered prayers before the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, at the Sanam Luang Ceremony in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.

A significant moment occurred during a ceremonial handover, where a 22-member Indian delegation led by Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presented Lord Buddha's relics to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Additionally, relics of the Arahants Sariputra and Maha Maudgalayana were handed over by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin and Thai Culture Minister.

While the spiritual significance of the relics' exposition resonated deeply with devotees, it was the drone visuals capturing the vast gathering of devotees in Bangkok that went viral on various social media platforms, drawing attention to the profound reverence and cultural significance associated with the relics' journey and the devotion of the people who thronged to pay homage.

The images captured from the drone lenses depicted the sea of devotees, their reverence palpable as they gathered to partake in this sacred event, illustrating the unity and reverence that transcend boundaries and cultures.

As the relics prepare to conclude their historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, the memories of this monumental event, immortalized through drone footage, serve as a testament to the enduring legacy and universal appeal of Lord Buddha's teachings.