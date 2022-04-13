Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

To ride an e-scooter, Dubai rules mandate having a full vehicle driving licence, international driving licence or a motorcycle licence

Dubai has opened dedicated e-scooter tracks in its 10 districts, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, City Walk, Al Qusais, Al Mankhool and Al Karama. According to the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, the selection of these districts was guided by specific criteria. These included the availability of integrated infrastructure, areas with a high level of traffic safety, high population density, special development areas, and areas served by public transport and metro stations.

To ride an e-scooter, Dubai rules mandate having a full vehicle driving licence, international driving licence or a motorcycle licence. In case you do not have an e-scooter, people can choose to rent out one from four operators. E-scooter riders have to be above 16 years of age and must wear helmets. They also need to park the e-scooters in the designated zones or risk being penalised with a 200 Dirham (Rs 4147) fine.