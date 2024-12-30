21-year-old Thai influencer dies after accepting deadly Whisky challenge for 700 pounds, 2 arrested (WATCH)

Thanakarn Kanthee, a 21-year-old Thai influencer, died after accepting a dangerous drinking challenge for 700 British pounds. The challenge, involving 350 ml of whisky, led to vomiting and cardiac arrest. Two individuals have been arrested, highlighting the dangers of harmful online challenges.

21-year-old Thai influencer dies after accepting deadly Whisky challenge for 700 pounds, 2 arrested (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 5:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

Thanakarn Kanthee, a 21-year-old social media influencer known by his online moniker 'Bank Leicester,' has died after attempting a deadly drinking challenge at a party. The challenge, which promised him 700 British pounds (approximately 30,000 baht), required him to consume 350 ml of whisky in one go. Despite the cheers of onlookers, the challenge proved fatal.

The incident took place on Christmas night during a party where Thanakarn was filmed drinking whisky as others encouraged him. However, shortly after consuming the alcohol, he began vomiting and appeared to lose his balance. Partygoers, who had been cheering him on moments earlier, were left stunned as his condition quickly worsened.

THIS is the happiest country in World; Check work culture and others

Thanakarn was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead in the early hours of December 26. The police believe his cause of death may have been cardiac arrest due to excessive alcohol consumption, though an official autopsy is pending.

Thanakarn, who grew up in a slum in Bangkok, had a difficult upbringing. Raised by his grandmother after his parents separated when he was just two months old, he started working at the age of seven, selling garlands at a market to help support his family. He later gained attention on social media for posting rap videos and participating in paid challenges, which were his way of earning money for his impoverished family.

In a disturbing twist, many at the party reportedly laughed as Thanakarn was taken away in an ambulance, adding to the shock surrounding his death. Netizens have expressed outrage over the challenge and are calling for those responsible to be held accountable for encouraging such dangerous behaviour. 

China greenlights world's largest dam project on Brahmaputra at cost of $137 billion; SEE impact on India

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. Ekkachat "M" Meeprom, 35, allegedly persuaded Thanakarn to drink two 350ml bottles of whisky for a reward of 10,000 baht per bottle. He has been charged with negligent homicide and is being held without bail. The second individual, Theerawat "Bird" Srirong, 36, is accused of bringing Thanakarn to the party and exploiting him for social media content. Bird is facing charges of uploading inappropriate content and possibly human trafficking.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

Pakistani man gets mother married for second time after 18 years, shares emotional video (WATCH) shk

Pakistani man gets mother married for second time after 18 years, shares emotional video (WATCH)

Another South Korean flight faces landing gear trouble day after fatal crash killing 179 people dmn

Another South Korean flight faces landing gear trouble day after fatal crash killing 179 people

Who was Jimmy Carter? Nobel Peace Laureate and former US President passes away at 100 vkp

Who was Jimmy Carter? Nobel Peace Laureate and former US President passes away at 100

Ethiopia road accident claims over 60 lives, confirm health officials vkp

Ethiopia road accident claims over 60 lives, confirm health officials

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon