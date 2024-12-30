21-year-old Thai influencer dies after accepting deadly Whisky challenge for 700 pounds, 2 arrested (WATCH)

Thanakarn Kanthee, a 21-year-old Thai influencer, died after accepting a dangerous drinking challenge for 700 British pounds. The challenge, involving 350 ml of whisky, led to vomiting and cardiac arrest. Two individuals have been arrested, highlighting the dangers of harmful online challenges.

Thanakarn Kanthee, a 21-year-old social media influencer known by his online moniker 'Bank Leicester,' has died after attempting a deadly drinking challenge at a party. The challenge, which promised him 700 British pounds (approximately 30,000 baht), required him to consume 350 ml of whisky in one go. Despite the cheers of onlookers, the challenge proved fatal.

The incident took place on Christmas night during a party where Thanakarn was filmed drinking whisky as others encouraged him. However, shortly after consuming the alcohol, he began vomiting and appeared to lose his balance. Partygoers, who had been cheering him on moments earlier, were left stunned as his condition quickly worsened.



Thanakarn was immediately rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead in the early hours of December 26. The police believe his cause of death may have been cardiac arrest due to excessive alcohol consumption, though an official autopsy is pending.

Thanakarn, who grew up in a slum in Bangkok, had a difficult upbringing. Raised by his grandmother after his parents separated when he was just two months old, he started working at the age of seven, selling garlands at a market to help support his family. He later gained attention on social media for posting rap videos and participating in paid challenges, which were his way of earning money for his impoverished family.

In a disturbing twist, many at the party reportedly laughed as Thanakarn was taken away in an ambulance, adding to the shock surrounding his death. Netizens have expressed outrage over the challenge and are calling for those responsible to be held accountable for encouraging such dangerous behaviour.



Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. Ekkachat "M" Meeprom, 35, allegedly persuaded Thanakarn to drink two 350ml bottles of whisky for a reward of 10,000 baht per bottle. He has been charged with negligent homicide and is being held without bail. The second individual, Theerawat "Bird" Srirong, 36, is accused of bringing Thanakarn to the party and exploiting him for social media content. Bird is facing charges of uploading inappropriate content and possibly human trafficking.

