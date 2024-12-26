China greenlights world's largest dam project on Brahmaputra at cost of $137 billion; SEE impact on India

China's $137 billion Brahmaputra dam project sparks concerns in India and Bangladesh over water flow disruption and regional stability, despite potential economic benefits and hydropower generation.

A colossal dam project on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet has been given the green light by China, sparking concerns among downstream countries like India and Bangladesh. The $137 billion project, touted as the world's largest dam, has the potential to disrupt water flow and destabilize the region.

However, India is constructing its own dam on the Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2006, the country has also established the Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) with China to address trans-border river matters. 

A delicate balance

The dam's construction at a Himalayan gorge, where the Brahmaputra river takes a sharp U-turn, raises concerns about China's control over the water flow. India, which is building its own dam on the Brahmaputra, has expressed worries about the potential risks of flooding and water scarcity.

The dam's location on a tectonic plate boundary prone to earthquakes poses significant engineering challenges. The Tibetan plateau's high seismic activity and extreme weather conditions will require specialized construction techniques and safety measures.

The Brahmaputra aka Yarlung Zangbo River (Tibetan name) flows through the Tibetan Plateau, and has carved out the world's deepest canyon with a massive vertical drop of 25,154 feet before entering India.

Hydropower hub

The Yarlung Tsangpo region boasts an impressive hydropower potential, with a vertical drop of 2,000 meters over 50 kilometers. The project aims to harness this energy to produce over 300 billion kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 300 million homes. The project requires drilling four to six tunnels, each approximately 20 km long, through the Namcha Barwa mountain to divert half of the river's flow.

Economic and environmental implications

The project's economic benefits, including a potential annual revenue of $3 billion for the Tibet Autonomous Region, are substantial. However, concerns about environmental degradation, displacement of local communities, and regional instability must be carefully addressed to ensure the project's sustainability.

