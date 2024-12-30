Lifestyle

THIS is the happiest country in World; Check work culture and others

Finland's Leading Education System

Did you know Finland is the world's happiest country? For seven consecutive years, it has held the top spot

Finland: A Global Example

Finland's politics, work culture, education, and healthcare systems serve as a global model

Global Work Pressure vs. Finnish Happiness

Work pressure and long hours are increasing globally, but Finland stands apart with its happy citizens

Why are Finns so Happy?

Finns prioritize work-life balance, with ample parental leave for family time

Generous Vacation Time in Finland

Finnish employees enjoy generous vacation time, fostering family happiness

Finland's Excellent Education & Healthcare

Finland boasts a superb education system, free from kindergarten to university, along with essential free healthcare

Equal Job Opportunities in Finland

Men and women enjoy equal job opportunities in Finland

The Secret of Finnish Happiness

Finland's simple lifestyle is the key to their happiness, inspiring the world

Coorg to Mysore: 7 places to visit near Bangalore to enjoy New Year

Australia to New Zealand: 7 countries that celebrate New Year FIRST

PHOTOS: Tripti Dimri inspired 8 body-hugging dresses for New Year 2025

Is your winter heater safe? Learn about risks and alternatives