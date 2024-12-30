THIS is the happiest country in World; Check work culture and others

Lifestyle
Did you know Finland is the world's happiest country? For seven consecutive years, it has held the top spot
Finland's politics, work culture, education, and healthcare systems serve as a global model
Work pressure and long hours are increasing globally, but Finland stands apart with its happy citizens
Finns prioritize work-life balance, with ample parental leave for family time
Finnish employees enjoy generous vacation time, fostering family happiness
Finland boasts a superb education system, free from kindergarten to university, along with essential free healthcare
Men and women enjoy equal job opportunities in Finland
Finland's simple lifestyle is the key to their happiness, inspiring the world
