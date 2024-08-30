Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

    The Hurun India Rich List 2024 reveals the wealthiest NRIs of Indian origin. Gopichand Hinduja & Family tops the list with a net worth of ₹192,700 crore, followed by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Anil Agarwal & Family. The list highlights the remarkable success of self-made NRI billionaires.

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 8:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 8:17 PM IST

    Hurun India Rich List 2024: While people know a lot about India's richest individuals, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have you ever wondered who are the wealthiest people of Indian origin residing abroad (NRIs)? The recently released Hurun India Rich List 2024 features 102 NRIs. This list includes billionaires who have ventured outside India and built vast empires of wealth on their own.

    Gopichand Hinduja & Family: The Richest NRI

    According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopichand Hinduja & Family, based in London, are the richest NRIs of India. Their total net worth is ₹1,92,700 crore. Following closely at number two is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the owner of ArcelorMittal, known as the Steel King. LN Mittal, residing in Britain, possesses a net worth of ₹1,60,900 crore. Securing the third position on this list is Anil Agarwal & Family, the head of Vedanta Resources. This London-based family holds a net worth of approximately ₹1,11,400 crore. 

    NRI Net Worth (in ₹ Crore) Location
    Gopichand Hinduja & Family 192700 London
    Lakshmi Niwas Mittal & Family 160900 London
    Anil Agarwal & Family 111400 London
    Shapoor Pallonji Mistry 91400 Monaco
    Jay Chaudhry 88600 San Jose
    Sri Prakash Lohia 73100 London
    Vivek Chand Sehgal & Family 62600 Dubai
    Yusuf Ali MA 55000 Abu Dhabi
    Rakesh Gangwal & Family 37400 Miami
    Romesh T. Wadhwani 36900 Palo Alto

    Most NRIs (46) Reside in the US 

    According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, the highest number of NRIs of Indian origin reside in the United States. Notably, 79 percent of these NRIs are self-made billionaires who have achieved remarkable success. Following the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain are home to the next highest number of NRIs. 

    India Creates a New Billionaire Every 5 Days

    The Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlights that India witnesses the emergence of a new billionaire every 5 days. While the number of billionaires in India has surged by 29 percent, neighboring China has experienced a 25 percent decline in its billionaire population. The year 2024 marks the first time that 1539 new individuals have joined the billionaire ranks. Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru with the addition of 17 new billionaires. In terms of billionaire concentration within India, Mumbai leads with 386 billionaires, followed by New Delhi with 217, and Hyderabad with 104 billionaires. 

