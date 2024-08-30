2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 reveals the wealthiest NRIs of Indian origin. Gopichand Hinduja & Family tops the list with a net worth of ₹192,700 crore, followed by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Anil Agarwal & Family. The list highlights the remarkable success of self-made NRI billionaires.

Hurun India Rich List 2024: While people know a lot about India's richest individuals, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have you ever wondered who are the wealthiest people of Indian origin residing abroad (NRIs)? The recently released Hurun India Rich List 2024 features 102 NRIs. This list includes billionaires who have ventured outside India and built vast empires of wealth on their own.

Gopichand Hinduja & Family: The Richest NRI

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Gopichand Hinduja & Family, based in London, are the richest NRIs of India. Their total net worth is ₹1,92,700 crore. Following closely at number two is Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the owner of ArcelorMittal, known as the Steel King. LN Mittal, residing in Britain, possesses a net worth of ₹1,60,900 crore. Securing the third position on this list is Anil Agarwal & Family, the head of Vedanta Resources. This London-based family holds a net worth of approximately ₹1,11,400 crore.

NRI Net Worth (in ₹ Crore) Location Gopichand Hinduja & Family 192700 London Lakshmi Niwas Mittal & Family 160900 London Anil Agarwal & Family 111400 London Shapoor Pallonji Mistry 91400 Monaco Jay Chaudhry 88600 San Jose Sri Prakash Lohia 73100 London Vivek Chand Sehgal & Family 62600 Dubai Yusuf Ali MA 55000 Abu Dhabi Rakesh Gangwal & Family 37400 Miami Romesh T. Wadhwani 36900 Palo Alto

Most NRIs (46) Reside in the US

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2024, the highest number of NRIs of Indian origin reside in the United States. Notably, 79 percent of these NRIs are self-made billionaires who have achieved remarkable success. Following the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain are home to the next highest number of NRIs.

India Creates a New Billionaire Every 5 Days

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlights that India witnesses the emergence of a new billionaire every 5 days. While the number of billionaires in India has surged by 29 percent, neighboring China has experienced a 25 percent decline in its billionaire population. The year 2024 marks the first time that 1539 new individuals have joined the billionaire ranks. Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru with the addition of 17 new billionaires. In terms of billionaire concentration within India, Mumbai leads with 386 billionaires, followed by New Delhi with 217, and Hyderabad with 104 billionaires.

Latest Videos