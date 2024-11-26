BREAKING: Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer killed amid protests outside Bangladesh court

A lawyer defending Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das was reportedly killed amid raging protests outside Bangladesh Court on Tuesday, according to Republic TV. A huge crowd, largely believed to be Hindus was present outside the Bangladesh's Chattogram Court to protest against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das when the police reportedly launched a crackdown and opened fire on them.

Saiful Islam Alif was reportedly killed when supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Das, leader of Bangladesh Sammilito Sanatan Jagaron Jote, blocked the prison van carrying him to jail. Meanwhile, police lob sound grenades to disperse them. At least 7-8 others were hospitalised as they suffered injuries.

Several videos on social media showed violent clashes that erupted between police and supporters of arrested ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. The unrest began after the court denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. Police personnel were seen brutally thrashing the protestors to disperse them from the scene.

As per Bangladeshi media, the demonstrators obstructed the prison van carrying the Hindu leader and after nearly three hours of deadlock, police lobbed teargas shells, fired sound grenades, and charged batons to disperse the protesters.

