    1976 miracle: Revisiting how Donald Trump helped ISKCON devotees organize 1st Jagannath Yatra in New York

    Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump played a crucial role in organizing the first Rath Yatra in New York City, a gesture many now see as divinely reciprocated in his narrow escape from harm.

    1976 miracle: Revisiting how Donald Trump helped ISKCON devotees organize 1st Jagannath Yatra in New York snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. This incident has brought renewed attention to a remarkable episode from 48 years ago, when Trump played a pivotal role in helping the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) organize the first Jagannath Rath Yatra in New York City.

    In July 1976, the ISKCON devotees were facing significant challenges in organizing their first Rath Yatra on Fifth Avenue. The difficulties in obtaining a parade permit and finding a suitable location for constructing the massive wooden carts seemed insurmountable. Desperation grew among the devotees, with all their efforts to secure a site proving futile.

    The 1976 miracle

    In July 1976, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) was planning its first Rath Yatra in New York City. The challenges were immense. While securing a parade permit for Fifth Avenue was already a significant hurdle, finding a suitable location to construct the massive wooden chariots seemed nearly impossible. The devotees knocked on countless doors, only to face rejection at every turn.

    At the time, ISKCON was celebrating its 10th anniversary and had received permission to hold the parade on Fifth Avenue, a major milestone. However, they needed an empty site close to the starting point of the parade route to build the chariots. Insurance risks and logistical concerns led to numerous refusals from property owners.

    Donald Trump's generous gesture

    Amidst growing desperation, a glimmer of hope appeared when the devotees learned that Donald Trump, a 30-year-old emerging real-estate mogul, had recently purchased the old Pennsylvania rail yard, an ideal location for their needs. Despite skepticism and the likelihood of another rejection, the devotees approached Trump with a basket of Maha Prasadam and a well-prepared presentation package.

    Trump's secretary initially warned the devotees that he rarely agreed to such requests. However, faith in Mahaprabhu and a touch of divine intervention turned the tide. Three days later, the devotees received an unexpected call from Trump's secretary: "I don't know what happened, but he read your letter, took a bit of the food you left, and immediately said, 'Sure, why not?'"

    Trump signed the papers, granting permission to use the rail yard for the construction of the Rath Yatra chariots. This generous act is still remembered by the devotees as a divine blessing from Lord Jagannath.

    Securing the parade permit

    Another significant challenge was obtaining the parade permit. Tosan Krishna Das, responsible for securing the permit, faced initial approval from the police department, only to have it rescinded due to a mayor's edict since 1962 against new parades on Fifth Avenue. With no other options, Tosan approached the Chief of Police in Manhattan.

    To everyone's surprise, the police chief reviewed the application and signed the papers with a smile, saying, "I don’t know why I am doing this." This unexpected approval further strengthened the devotees' belief in the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

    A modern-day miracle

    Fast forward to today, during the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, Donald Trump was attacked during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear but miraculously survived the assassination attempt. Reflecting on the incident on his Truth Social site, Trump said, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong when I heard a whizzing sound and felt the bullet ripping through the skin."

    Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents and taken to a local medical facility for examination. His Communications Director, Steven Cheung, confirmed that Trump was fine and undergoing checks. Trump expressed his gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response and extended condolences to the families of those affected by the shooting.

    As the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival continues, the story of Trump's pivotal role in 1976 and his recent escape from harm resonates deeply with devotees. They view his survival as a continuation of the divine favor that began with his support for the Rath Yatra nearly five decades ago, a testament to the mysterious and miraculous ways in which faith and fate are intertwined.

