Caught on camera: Haitian man goes on rampage at Chilean airport, smashes counter with hammer over ticket scam

In a dramatic and unsettling episode of travel turmoil, a Haitian man found himself at the center of a chaotic scene at Santiago International Airport, unleashing a tempest of destruction in response to a fraudulent ticket scam.

In a dramatic and unsettling episode of travel turmoil, a Haitian man found himself at the center of a chaotic scene at Santiago International Airport, unleashing a tempest of destruction in response to a fraudulent ticket scam. Authorities reported that the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended after a frenzied outburst that left a significant mark of devastation on the airport's counter.

The incident unfolded when the distraught traveler discovered that his purported ticket to Miami—a crucial leg of his journey to Haiti—was nothing more than a well-crafted counterfeit. Overcome with rage and frustration, he stormed the American Airlines check-in counter with a hammer, dismantling essential equipment in a vengeful display of anger.

The rampage, chaos was captured on camera.

The viral video shows the man smashing five computers and six screens, repeatedly with a hammer, which was later estimated $22,000 in damages. His tirade was only quelled by the prompt intervention of airport security.

The man was arrested at Santiago International after taking a hammer to the American Airlines check-in counter, authorities said.

Latest Videos