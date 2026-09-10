A 1937 painting by Umberto Romano, “Mr Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield,” has sparked online time-travel theories. This is because a figure in the artwork appears to hold an object resembling a modern smartphone.

A nearly 90-year-old painting has resurfaced online and sparked a fresh wave of bizarre time-travel theories. The artwork, titled “Mr Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield”, was painted by Italian-American artist Umberto Romano in 1937 and depicts William Pynchon, the colonist and founder of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The latest internet debate, however, is focused on a small detail in the artwork. One man in the painting appears to be looking at a rectangular object held in his hands. To modern viewers, the object bears an uncanny resemblance to a smartphone, prompting some social media users to claim that the painting could somehow show evidence of time travel.

‘That’s totally an iPhone, no cap’

Social media users wasted little time sharing their theories. One person wrote, “But bro they’re covering up the flash, that’s totally an iPhone, no cap.” Another commented, “90 years ago time travel wt”.*

A third user appeared convinced, writing, “I am fully convinced now. Nobody can convince me otherwise. To me, this is undeniable proof.” Another simply declared, “It's a phone, an iPhone.”

Some users also joked that the man must have travelled back in time and accidentally brought his phone with him.

So, Is It Really an iPhone?

The viral theory, however, has a far more conventional explanation. The object is most likely a hand mirror, which was a popular item during the period depicted in the artwork. Several social media users also pointed out this possibility.

One commenter wrote, “It’s either a hand held mirror or a weapon that he’s examining. Maybe a small bible. Many indigenous people could read European languages.”

Another said, “It's probably just a pocket mirror.” A third user admitted, “Thank you for reminding me what teachers said back in school . My brain got stuck on cell phone even though I knew there was another answer.”

The painting has circulated online before, including on Reddit, where the same apparent smartphone detail triggered another round of time-travel speculation.

While the object may look strikingly modern through today’s eyes, there is no evidence that the 1937 painting depicts an actual smartphone or proves time travel. The hand-mirror explanation remains the most plausible one.