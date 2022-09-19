Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep': Queen Elizabeth's piper, who woke her up every morning, concludes her funeral

    Towards the end of the service, the church and the nation fell silent for two minutes. Trumpets rang out before the congregation sang "God Save the King". The Queen's piper brought the service to an end with a lament that faded to silence.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 8:40 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II's personal bagpiper, who used to wake her up every morning with a skirl of the bagpiper, closed her state funeral with a rendition of the traditional piece 'Sleep, Dearie, Sleep'.

    The Queen was roused by the sound of bagpipes at all her homes across Britain. It is reported that the Queen's personal piper used to play for 15 minutes beneath her window each morning, acting as her personal alarm clock.

    However, today, the music that signaled the start of the Queen's morning symbolised the end of her funeral.

     

    Pipe Major Paul Burns, is the 17th holder of the role, which was established in 1843 during the reign of Queen Victoria.

    Many different pieces, including Elegy Op 58 by Sir Edward Elgar, Reliqui Domum Meum by Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, and Fantasy On O Paradise by Malcolm Williamson, were played before the funeral service.

    Towards the end of the service, the church and the nation fell silent for two minutes. Trumpets rang out before the congregation sang "God Save the King". The Queen's piper brought the service to an end with a lament that faded to silence.

    It is reportedly said that he will also play one final lament while her coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault beneath ST George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

    The coffin then began its journey through central London, past the queen's Buckingham Palace home to the Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, with the monarch and the royal family following on foot during the 1.5 miles (2.4 km) procession.

    From there, the coffin was placed on a hearse to be driven to Windsor Castle, west of London, for a service at St George's Chapel. This will conclude with the crown, orb, and sceptre - symbols of the monarch's power and governance - being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar. It will then be lowered into the royal vault.

    Later in the evening, in private family service, the coffin of Elizabeth and her husband of more than seven decades, Philip, who died last year aged 99, will be buried together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
