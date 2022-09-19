Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

    Britain's King Charles III said he had been "moved beyond measure" by the outpouring of public sympathy following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in a message of thanks on the eve of her grand state funeral.

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 9:23 AM IST

    Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday, King Charles thanked citizens of Britain and the rest of the globe on Sunday for their condolence messages. After ten days of sombre ceremony and sorrow, during which hundreds of thousands of people paid respect to the queen, 96, for her seven decades on the throne, Elizabeth will have a state burial on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

    King Charles said that he and his wife Queen Consort Camilla had been "so deeply touched" by messages of condolence and support from Britain and around the world. Britain held a minute's silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday's farewell.

    Charles, who has been touring the UK since his mother's passing, said in a statement: “Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,"

    “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late queen. I just wanted to use this occasion to express my gratitude to all the many people who have helped my family and I during this difficult time as we prepare to say our final goodbyes," he added.

    The queen's coffin will be transported from Westminster Abbey to Windsor after the funeral, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

    Queen Elizabeth reigned for a record-breaking 70 years until her death on September 8 aged 96. She was on the throne since 1952 and was the only sovereign most Britons alive today have ever known.

