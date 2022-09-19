Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest today; Know full schedule about the funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. She will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Let's take a look at the schedule for the funeral today.

The nation of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. On Monday, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders. A glance at the Queen Elizabeth's funeral's entire schedule: The Westminster Hall doors, which are located in the portion of the House of Parliament where the Queen was laying in state, will be totally closed to the public at 6:30 AM GMT.

10:44 AM: The royal procession will depart for Westminster Abbey carrying the coffin. Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel will line the sides of the street. All members of the royal family, including King Charles III, will accompany the coffin as it is pulled by a state gun carriage. 10:52 AM: The Queen Elizabeth II coffin is anticipated to arrive at Westminster Abbey. 11:00 AM: David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, will read the opening prayer during the state funeral, which will also feature prayers from other world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

11:55 AM: In Westminster Abbey, there will be a two-minute moment of silence in the Queen's honour. According to Sky News, it will also be maintained by individuals around the nation. 12:00 PM: The British national hymn ("God Save the King") and a lament by the queen's piper will close the burial. The royal procession will next make its way to London's Wellington Arch. Big Ben's bells will ring constantly as the procession progresses. At Wellington Arch in London, the casket will arrive at 1:00 PM GMT and be put into a hearse. The royal family will depart for Windsor Palace shortly after that.

