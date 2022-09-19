Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest today; Know full schedule about the funeral

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. She will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Let's take a look at the schedule for the funeral today.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The nation of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. On Monday, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders. A glance at the Queen Elizabeth's funeral's entire schedule:

    The Westminster Hall doors, which are located in the portion of the House of Parliament where the Queen was laying in state, will be totally closed to the public at 6:30 AM GMT.

    Also Read | Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    10:44 AM: The royal procession will depart for Westminster Abbey carrying the coffin. Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel will line the sides of the street. All members of the royal family, including King Charles III, will accompany the coffin as it is pulled by a state gun carriage.

    10:52 AM: The Queen Elizabeth II coffin is anticipated to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

    11:00 AM: David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, will read the opening prayer during the state funeral, which will also feature prayers from other world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

    11:55 AM: In Westminster Abbey, there will be a two-minute moment of silence in the Queen's honour. According to Sky News, it will also be maintained by individuals around the nation.

    12:00 PM: The British national hymn ("God Save the King") and a lament by the queen's piper will close the burial. The royal procession will next make its way to London's Wellington Arch. Big Ben's bells will ring constantly as the procession progresses.

    At Wellington Arch in London, the casket will arrive at 1:00 PM GMT and be put into a hearse. The royal family will depart for Windsor Palace shortly after that.
     

    3:00 PM: Another procession will leave towards St. George's Chapel when the hearse arrives at Windsor Palace. The royal family members will pursue the hearse on foot.

    4:00 PM: The Committal Service will start and be led by the Dean of Windsor. The Archbishop of Canterbury will offer a benediction at the conclusion of the ceremony.

    Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at 7:30 PM GMT.

    Also Read | 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed AJR

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

    Mahsa Amini death protest Iranian women are chopping off hair and burning hijab

    Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video - gps

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II funeral gcw

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    UK Mob vandalises temple, desecrates saffron flag in Leicester city - adt

    UK: Mob vandalises temple, desecrates saffron flag in Leicester city

    Recent Stories

    football Ligue 1 2022-23: It is Neymar who gives PSG Paris Saint-Germain the best balance - Christophe Galtier post Lyon (Olympique Lyonnais) win-ayh

    Ligue 1 2022-23: 'It is Neymar who gives PSG the best balance' - Galtier post Lyon win

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed AJR

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

    Mahsa Amini death protest Iranian women are chopping off hair and burning hijab

    Explained: Why Iranian women are chopping off hair, burning hijab

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this SUR

    Is Bitter Gourd Pickle (Karela Achar) good for diabetes? Read this

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video - gps

    Earthquake shakes train like a toy in Taiwan; watch viral video

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon