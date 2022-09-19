Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey

    Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. On September 19, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders.

    From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    Princess Anne, one of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, is now the only child following the monarch's hearse to Windsor in a car. Elizabeth's son King Charles III and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage that bore the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey.

    Princess Anne, known as the most hardworking royal, is the only child to accompany every leg of the Queen's final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland since the monarch's death on September 8.

    Also read: Queen Elizabeth II to be laid to rest today; Know full schedule about the funeral

    Princess Anne flew to Scotland and was present for her mother’s final hours at Balmoral Castle. Anne accompanied the monarch's coffin on a six-hour trip to Edinburgh, where the queen lay-in-state.

    In the solemn procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Princess Anne walked in the front row, to King Charles III's left as she wore a ceremonial uniform of the Royal Navy with the rank of admiral.

    Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. On September 19, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders.

    Also read: 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

    The Westminster Hall doors, which are located in the portion of the House of Parliament where the Queen was laying in state, will be totally closed to the public at 6:30 AM GMT.

    It is reportedly said that more than USD 7 million (around INR 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19.

    Also read: Over 120 British cinemas, big city screens to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    According to the New York Post, protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million.

    The British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence services will collaborate with the Secret Service, London's Metropolitan Police, and other law enforcement agencies to safeguard the unusual number of foreign leaders who are anticipated at the burial on Monday.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits - adt

    Indian High Commission in London condemns Leicester violence; seeks immediate action against culprits

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted Watch AJR

    Pakistani passenger onboard Peshawar-Dubai creates ruckus mid-air, blacklisted | WATCH

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug - adt

    Jaipur student rewarded with Rs 38 lakh by Instagram for finding a bug

    Watch China tests flying car with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour gcw

    Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed AJR

    Taiwan suffers from strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude; 1 killed, train derailed

    Recent Stories

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Army Day celebrations to move out of Delhi from 2023

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say sur

    Is drinking water with meals safe? Here is what experts say

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here - adt

    NEET PG 2022 Counselling choice filling to begin on September 20; know important dates, process here

    Sexy photos video in black Sonam Bajwa HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame drb

    Sexy photos, video in black: Sonam Bajwa’s HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame

    Zwigato Trailer Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das upcoming movie drb

    Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das's upcoming movie

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon