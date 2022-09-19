From Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, Princess Anne becomes part of Queen Elizabeth's entire final journey

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on August 8 at the age of 96. On September 19, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders.

Princess Anne, one of Queen Elizabeth II's four children, is now the only child following the monarch's hearse to Windsor in a car. Elizabeth's son King Charles III and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, marched behind the gun carriage that bore the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne, known as the most hardworking royal, is the only child to accompany every leg of the Queen's final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland since the monarch's death on September 8.

Princess Anne flew to Scotland and was present for her mother’s final hours at Balmoral Castle. Anne accompanied the monarch's coffin on a six-hour trip to Edinburgh, where the queen lay-in-state.

In the solemn procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, Princess Anne walked in the front row, to King Charles III's left as she wore a ceremonial uniform of the Royal Navy with the rank of admiral.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. On September 19, she will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will be attended by international leaders.

The Westminster Hall doors, which are located in the portion of the House of Parliament where the Queen was laying in state, will be totally closed to the public at 6:30 AM GMT.

It is reportedly said that more than USD 7 million (around INR 59 crores) will be shelled to beef up the security for the Queen's funeral on September 19.

According to the New York Post, protecting Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be the most expensive single-day operation in UK history, costing over USD 7.5 million.

The British Mi5 and Mi6 intelligence services will collaborate with the Secret Service, London's Metropolitan Police, and other law enforcement agencies to safeguard the unusual number of foreign leaders who are anticipated at the burial on Monday.