'Deliberate Attacks: Zelenskky condemns Russian strikes that killed 16 in Kryvyi Rih, 5 in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 16 people, including six children, were killed in a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, while five others died in a drone attack on Kharkiv.

ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 8:34 AM IST

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (April 5) confirmed that the death toll from recent Russian strikes has reached 16 in Kryvyi Rih, including six children, while five others were killed in Kharkiv following a targeted drone attack. He further said that 34 people were also injured in the strike, which involved six "Shahed" drones.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Rescue operations are currently underway in Kryvyi Rih following a Russian missile strike. As of now, 16 people are confirmed dead, including six children. In Kharkiv, rescue efforts continued all day after a targeted Russian drone strike. A deliberate attack by six "Shahed" drones. Sadly, five people were killed. Thirty-four were injured. My condolences to all the families and loved ones. In Kherson - another targeted strike by a Russian FPV drone hit an energy facility - the Kherson thermal power plant."

He further said, "These strikes cannot be accidental - the Russians know exactly what they're hitting. They know these are energy facilities that should be protected from attacks under what Russia itself promised to the American side. Every Russian promise ends with missiles or drones, bombs or artillery. Diplomacy means nothing to them."

President Zelenskyy said that a ceasefire could have already been reached, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly rejected it.

"That's why pressure is needed - sufficient pressure on Russia so they feel the consequences of every lie, every strike, every single day they take lives and prolong the war. A ceasefire could have already been reached - it is Putin who rejects it, it is Moscow that has refused a ceasefire since March 11. It is they, in Russia, who want this war. And it's obvious that Russia won't be forced into peace just by talks or expectations," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, from March 23 to 25, the United States held expert-level discussions with delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. These bilateral meetings followed high-level discussions by US President Donald Trump with Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, respectively.
The talks primarily focused on security in the Black Sea, safeguarding commercial maritime activity, energy infrastructure protection, and broader diplomatic efforts to foster a durable peace. 

