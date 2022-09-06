Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response

The Twitter account "@Liztruss" belongs to a woman named Liz Trussell. Her account is being tagged with the Prime Minister's name. In contrast, the lady takes pleasure in the comments and messages directed at her.

The leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday, defeating Rishi Sunak. Truss has received congratulations messages from world leaders and citizens on social media. While this is undoubtedly a joyous occasion for Truss, another woman on Twitter is receiving similar praise. She, however, has nothing to do with politics or Truss' victory.

A woman, Liz Trussell, goes by the Twitter handle "@Liztruss." People are tagging her account with the Prime Minister's name. On the other hand, the woman enjoys the attention and messages directed at her. Thor Benson, another Twitter user, shared screenshots of some of Trussell's responses to the wishes. "People tag a random person rather than the new British prime minister, although she's rolling with it, lol," he added.

Trussell responded in one of the screenshots, "I hope to visit you soon. Prepare the meatballs!" Benson's post amused many people. They were taken aback by Trussell's witty and hilarious responses to the messages. "Must be so embarrassing to mistake a random person for a public figure," one user commented.

"The best thing is that her account has been inactive for years until today," said another. "This is why the internet exists," another user said.

The tweet received over 22,000 likes. I hope the Prime Minister realises she has an online twin. Anyway, best wishes to Liss Truss. @Lisstruss, I hope this message gets to the right person.

