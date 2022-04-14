Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Young man in skirt dances to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song on US streets

    A video of a man dressed in a kurta and skirt dancing to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi is making rounds on social media, and netizens are in love with it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    The internet is a vast library of amazing and unique videos. We can sit over it for long hours. There are many funny videos and unique videos that will keep our day brighter. Many people also use this platform to showcase their talent to the entire world. Now we came along with such a video, and we would love to share it with you as well. A video of a young man wearing a kurta and skirt dancing to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi is going crazy viral on the internet. The energy level with his dancing is tremendous to mention.

    In the video, a young man named Jainil Mehta, who is also a choreographer, can be seen dancing energetically to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi in the streets of the US. His energy level and killer dance moves are tremendous to mention. Take a look for yourself:

    Jainil Mehta, who has 123K followers on his Instagram, shared the video on the platform. The video has gone massively viral and has gathered more than 19 million views from the date of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing steadily. Jainil danced to Alia Bhatt's Jhume Re Gori song from her new film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    It is not the first time that he has been performing in such outfits. He has done a couple of such videos, which are all entertaining to watch. However, we would love to share another video where he dances to the famous Saami Saami song from the movie Pushpa. Take a look at the stunning dance performance:

    Netizens loaded the comment section with praises and applauds. Many users felt his dance performance to be beautiful, while many others were wondering to see his energy as he performed. Many people also expressed their love with heart and love emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
