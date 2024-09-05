Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here (WATCH)

    A horrifying video of snakes slithering in the commode of a ladies' toilet at a government college in Tamil Nadu, India, has gone viral. The incident occurred at the Cheyyar Anna Government College, raising concerns about hygiene and safety.

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    A horrifying video of snakes slithering in the commode of a ladies' toilet at a government college has gone viral. The incident occurred at the Cheyyar Anna Government College in Tamil Nadu, India. The sight of multiple snakes in the toilet has left female students terrified to use the facilities. Music composer Prakash Kumar shared the video on social media, expressing his dismay over the lack of sanitation in the government college toilet.

    Over a thousand students attend the Cheyyar College where the incident took place. Students have complained about the poor sanitation facilities at the school, stating that the toilets are rarely cleaned and the surrounding area is overgrown with bushes, providing a haven for snakes.

    Also Read: PM Modi tries playing 'Dhol' during welcome in Singapore; video goes viral (WATCH)

    The viral video shows more than six snakes writhing in the filthy toilet. Students demand that the school administration immediately clean the area, remove the bushes, and ensure the students' safety. The video has gained significant attention on social media.

    Last month, a similar incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where more than three snakes were found in a house's toilet commode, terrifying the residents. Two snakes were rescued, but the third one escaped, leaving the residents in fear. The incident occurred in Gandhi Nagar, Indore, at the residence of Mahesh Kshatriya, who lives in Arihant Extension.

    During the monsoon season, snakes often seek shelter inside houses in dark and secluded places. Numerous snakes have been found in shoes, bikes, cars, and flower pots. Therefore, checking footwear and other potential hiding spots before using them is crucial.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unbelievable Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years gcw

    Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH] NTI

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH]

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video NTI

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

    Bizarre Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics; see picture snt

    Bizarre! Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one snt

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Recent Stories

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa FULL LIST gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

    Cochin International Airport Reports Rs 1014 Crore revenue for FY 2023-24 anr

    Cochin International Airport Reports Rs 1,014 crore revenue for FY 2023-24

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre RBA

    GOAT movie in Chennai: No celebration for Thalapathy Vijay's latest film in Rohini and Kamala theatre

    Teachers Day 2024 7 noteworthy teacher's in movies ATG

    Teacher's Day 2024: 7 note-worthy teacher's in movies

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 5: Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 5: Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon