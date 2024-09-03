Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

The man, identified as Daisuke Hori from Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, claims he sleeps for only 30 minutes per day to "double" his life. The 40-year-old entrepreneur asserts that he has trained his body and brain to function normally with minimal sleep, and this practice has significantly improved his work efficiency.

For a healthy existence, the typical human body needs 6–8 hours of sleep every night. Your mood is affected by getting too little sleep, which makes it harder to operate. According to experts, a regular sleep schedule of 6–8 hours might enhance mood, cognitive performance, and overall health. However, what if we told you about a man who, for the previous twelve years, slept for just thirty minutes every day? You did really read correctly.

According to the South China Morning Post, Daisuke Hori, a Japanese man, has "doubled" his life by sleeping for just 30 minutes a day for the past 12 years. The 40-year-old man from western Japan's Hyogo prefecture claimed to have trained his body and mind to operate properly on little sleep. Additionally, he asserted that this approach increased his productivity.

According to Daisuke, "you can stave off drowsiness as long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating," as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Hori, an entrepreneur, believes that high-quality sleep is more crucial than long sleep for maintaining focus. "Those who require extended periods of concentrate for their profession get more from quality sleep than duration. For example, firefighters and physicians rest for shorter amounts of time but still work very efficiently," the media site stated.

Hori also noted that as long as a person doesn’t indulge in any sports activity or drink coffee an hour before eating, drowsiness could be avoided.

In-depth examination of Hori's assertions was conducted over the course of three days by Yomiuri TV in Japan as part of the reality series "Will You Go With Me?". The show mentioned that Hori once slept for just 26 minutes and woke up with energy, had his breakfast, headed to work, and hit the gym.

In addition, Daisuke established the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association in 2016 and teaches health and sleep education there. More than 2,100 students have learnt from him how to sleep extremely short.

Another unique instance involves Thai Ngoc, a Vietnamese guy who hasn't slept in almost 60 years. The 80-year-old guy says he didn't sleep well in 1962 after having a fever as a youngster. Ngoc's insomnia is unaffected by various forms of treatment or sleeping medicines.

