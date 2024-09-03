Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    The man, identified as Daisuke Hori from Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan, claims he sleeps for only 30 minutes per day to "double" his life. The 40-year-old entrepreneur asserts that he has trained his body and brain to function normally with minimal sleep, and this practice has significantly improved his work efficiency.

    Unbelievable Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    For a healthy existence, the typical human body needs 6–8 hours of sleep every night. Your mood is affected by getting too little sleep, which makes it harder to operate. According to experts, a regular sleep schedule of 6–8 hours might enhance mood, cognitive performance, and overall health. However, what if we told you about a man who, for the previous twelve years, slept for just thirty minutes every day? You did really read correctly.

    According to the South China Morning Post, Daisuke Hori, a Japanese man, has "doubled" his life by sleeping for just 30 minutes a day for the past 12 years. The 40-year-old man from western Japan's Hyogo prefecture claimed to have trained his body and mind to operate properly on little sleep. Additionally, he asserted that this approach increased his productivity.

    According to Daisuke, "you can stave off drowsiness as long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating," as reported by the South China Morning Post.

    Hori, an entrepreneur, believes that high-quality sleep is more crucial than long sleep for maintaining focus. "Those who require extended periods of concentrate for their profession get more from quality sleep than duration. For example, firefighters and physicians rest for shorter amounts of time but still work very efficiently," the media site stated.

    Hori also noted that as long as a person doesn’t indulge in any sports activity or drink coffee an hour before eating, drowsiness could be avoided. 

    In-depth examination of Hori's assertions was conducted over the course of three days by Yomiuri TV in Japan as part of the reality series "Will You Go With Me?". The show mentioned that Hori once slept for just 26 minutes and woke up with energy, had his breakfast, headed to work, and hit the gym. 

    In addition, Daisuke established the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association in 2016 and teaches health and sleep education there. More than 2,100 students have learnt from him how to sleep extremely short.

    Another unique instance involves Thai Ngoc, a Vietnamese guy who hasn't slept in almost 60 years. The 80-year-old guy says he didn't sleep well in 1962 after having a fever as a youngster. Ngoc's insomnia is unaffected by various forms of treatment or sleeping medicines.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH] NTI

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH]

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video NTI

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

    Bizarre Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics; see picture snt

    Bizarre! Ohio man develops greens and hairy tongue from smoking and antibiotics

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one snt

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Viral Video: Octopus steals GoPro camera from Australian diver in playful encounter (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Octopus steals GoPro camera from Australian diver in playful encounter (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15 vkp

    Karnataka motorists warned of heavy fines for missing HSRP number plates after September 15

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03 RKK

    Adani Power to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on September 03

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found AJR

    Helicopter from Indian Coast Guard missing off Gujarat; search ongoing after wreckage found

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why RTM

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon