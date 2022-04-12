Watch: Mumbai Police band performs a rendition of Egyptian song Ya Mustafa; netizens heart it out

A video of the Mumbai Police band performing a rendition of Egyptian song Ya Mustafa is going viral, and netizens are loving it.

The internet, with its amazing and unique video collections, always leaves us stunned. Many videos give us happiness and bring a smile onto our faces. Such a video of the Mumbai Police band is making rounds on the internet, and we would love to share it with you. A video of the Mumbai Police band, known as Khaki Studio, performing a beautiful rendition of the famous Egyptian song Ya Mustafa is going viral.

In the video, the Khaki Studio members in their police uniforms can be seen performing a beautiful rendition of the Egyptian song Ya Mustafa with several musical instruments such as trumpet, flute, clarinet and saxophone. Take a look at the amazing video:

The video was shared on the Mumbai Police's official social media handles. The viral video was also shared on the Mumbai Police's official Youtube page and has gathered more than 10K views so far, and the numbers are still increasing only. Netizens loved the beautiful rendition by the police band and loaded the comment section with praises and applauds.

Sharing the video, Mumbai Police explained that the song Ya Mustafa is a popular multilingual song from Egypt. The music was composed by prominent Egyptian Musician Mohamed Fawzi. Due to its unique and catchy tunes, the song was recorded in many different languages and many different versions, including many parodies. The song was initially famous in Europe after singer Bob Azzam released it in 1960 in France.

However, it is not the first time that Khaki Studio's performance is going viral; the band members have also played the famous song Srivalli from the film Pushpa which has gathered around 3 lakh views so far. Take a look at the video:

