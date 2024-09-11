Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru: Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next

    In a shocking incident in Mangaluru, a pet dog was thrown into a garbage truck by its owner. The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers, who are demanding action against the perpetrator.

    Mangaluru Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a pet dog was thrown into a garbage truck by its owner in Mangaluru, sparking outrage among animal lovers. The incident occurred on Saturday ( Sept 07) in the city's Dongarakeri area. The owner reportedly forced the female dog into the municipal garbage truck, which had been living with the family for several years.

    Public outrage has led to demands for action against those responsible for this inhumane act.

    The dog was reportedly abandoned near the Vamanjoor dumping yard. Animal welfare organization members are searching for it and have requested that anyone with information come forward.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Dog worships Ganpati Bappa idol; heartwarming video goes viral (WATCH)

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Dog worships Ganpati Bappa idol; heartwarming video goes viral (WATCH)

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here RBA

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here (WATCH)

    Unbelievable Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years gcw

    Unbelievable! Meet Daisuke Hori, the Japanese man who has slept for only 30 minutes per day for 12 years

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH] NTI

    Did you know? Viral 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' dialogue was first used by Kishore Kumar in 1966 [WATCH]

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video NTI

    Karnataka: Mythological duo 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' create buzz on Udupi roads in viral video

    Recent Stories

    Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner shk

    Kanpur train derailment case: UP ATS arrests history sheeter Sharukh Khan; links with ISIS under scanner

    Enhance collagen production naturally: 5 Essential vegetarian foods for better skin NTI

    Enhance collagen production naturally: 5 Essential vegetarian foods for better skin

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch RKK

    'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 2' to premiere on THIS date! Know when, where to watch

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH) gcw

    First triple-fold smartphone! Huawei unveils Mate XT just few hours after iPhone 16 launch (WATCH)

    Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family' ATG

    'Love you bhai...', Karan Johar shares photos with Shah Rukh Khan from IIFA; calls him 'family'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon