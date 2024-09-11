Mangaluru: Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next

In a shocking incident in Mangaluru, a pet dog was thrown into a garbage truck by its owner. The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers, who are demanding action against the perpetrator.

In a shocking incident, a pet dog was thrown into a garbage truck by its owner in Mangaluru, sparking outrage among animal lovers. The incident occurred on Saturday ( Sept 07) in the city's Dongarakeri area. The owner reportedly forced the female dog into the municipal garbage truck, which had been living with the family for several years.

Public outrage has led to demands for action against those responsible for this inhumane act.

The dog was reportedly abandoned near the Vamanjoor dumping yard. Animal welfare organization members are searching for it and have requested that anyone with information come forward.

