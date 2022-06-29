Watch: 70-year-old woman's dangerous stunt in Ganga: Heart-stopping video goes viral

A video of a 70-year-old woman jumping into the Ganga river from an overhead bridge has emerged on social media. Netizens were impressed with woman's fearlessness and courage.

Yet another video proves that age is just a number, and it can't stop you from exhibiting physical fitness or fulfilling desires; it has gone viral.

Recent footage of a 70-year-old woman has impressed social media users with her courage and boldness. The video shows an older woman taking a holy dip in the Ganga river in her adventurous style.

Twitter user and Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh at Supreme court Ashok Basoya shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption (initially written in Hindi), "Mother's jump... An older woman jumped into the river Ganga from the Har ki Paidi bridge and was seen comfortably swimming towards the shore. The elderly woman is considered to be around 70 years old."

In the video, an older woman crossed the fence over the area and was seen leaping forward into the Ganga river from the bridge at Hardiwar's Har Ki Pauri Ghat. As she jumps into the river, it will undoubtedly raise your heartbeat. Fortunately, the courageous woman made a flawless landing in the river. Meanwhile, bystanders were cheering for the woman as she floated along the stream's current and relished the holy dip.

After being posted online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 26.8K views and 159 likes. Social media users were amazed by her fearlessness and determination. Many praised her energy and poured love in the form of numerous heart emojis in comments. While a few netizens were worried about her safety. A user wrote, "Mere mein Himmat Nahin Hai Itni unchai se kudna." While another person commented, "Wow, great." Watch the video.

