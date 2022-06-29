Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle

    A cyclist from Pune, Preeti Maske, created a world record for ultra-cycling by riding from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes.

    Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    A mother of two children has evolved as the first woman to cycle alone from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes. The woman recognised as Preeti Maske achieved the new world record for ultra-cycling by covering the 480 Km stretch. According to officials, the 45-year-old woman has fulfilled the requirements of the Guinness World Records. She reportedly is the quickest female cyclist on the 6,000-kilometre-long Golden Quadrilateral. 

    Brigadier Gaurav Karki, the Border Roads Organization’s Chief Engineer in Leh, flagged off Preeti Maske on June 22 morning. However, she completed the ride at Manali in the presence of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO, on June 24 afternoon. Analysts believed the route’s 8,000m height rise was highly challenging. 

    Also Read: Lioness attacked by a clan of hyenas, IFS officer remembers ‘school days’

    Reportedly, the Pune-based cyclist, who initiated the ride on June 22, was given around 60 hours to finish this feat by Guinness World Records. Not only the Leh-Manali ultra-cycling, but Preeti also holds several long-distance cycling records in her kitty. According to Preeti, she used oxygen twice during her ride because of out of breath at high passes.

    To overcome her illness, the mother of two started cycling at 40. Preeti Maske said, "If I can overcome my fears, then any woman can.”

    Preeti Maske's crew member Anand Kansal remembered her struggle with harsh conditions on high-altitude passes, fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures. He also thanked BRO for sending two support trucks equipped with a satellite phone and a medical associate. 

    Congratulating Preeti Maske on the Guinness World Record, Border Roads Organisation shared the video on their official Twitter handle. In the video, one can see glimpses of her entire journey. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Incredible juggling skills of this freestyle footballer will blow your mind

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views-tgy

    Watch: Young school kid performs magic among his friends; video touches 50 million views

    Watch Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists-tgy

    Watch: Tiktoker recreates fashion shows with hilarious twists

    Watch Choreographer couple dances to 40 iPhone text tones; netizens impressed-tgy

    Watch: Choreographer couple dances to 40 iPhone text tones; netizens impressed

    Watch 4-year-old boy's stunning skateboarding skills have left the internet impressed-tgy

    Watch: 4-year-old boy's stunning skateboarding skills have left the internet impressed

    Buffalos act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe - gps

    Watch: Buffalo’s act of helping a tortoise leaves people in awe

    Recent Stories

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Fadnavis Deputy CM

    Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis his deputy

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas snt

    Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    Eknath Shinde is Maharashtra's new CM: Know his net worth, property, cars and more

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here - adt

    JAC 12th Result 2022: Jharkhand board announces result; know pass percentage, toppers here

    football When Lionel Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie De Jong would reach a 'higher level' snt

    When Messi predicted Man United target Frenkie de Jong would reach a 'higher level'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon