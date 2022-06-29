Mother of two creates history, travels from Leh to Manali on cycle

A cyclist from Pune, Preeti Maske, created a world record for ultra-cycling by riding from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes.

A mother of two children has evolved as the first woman to cycle alone from Leh to Manali in 55 hours and 13 minutes. The woman recognised as Preeti Maske achieved the new world record for ultra-cycling by covering the 480 Km stretch. According to officials, the 45-year-old woman has fulfilled the requirements of the Guinness World Records. She reportedly is the quickest female cyclist on the 6,000-kilometre-long Golden Quadrilateral.

Brigadier Gaurav Karki, the Border Roads Organization’s Chief Engineer in Leh, flagged off Preeti Maske on June 22 morning. However, she completed the ride at Manali in the presence of Col. Shabarish Vachali, Commander, BRO, on June 24 afternoon. Analysts believed the route’s 8,000m height rise was highly challenging.

Reportedly, the Pune-based cyclist, who initiated the ride on June 22, was given around 60 hours to finish this feat by Guinness World Records. Not only the Leh-Manali ultra-cycling, but Preeti also holds several long-distance cycling records in her kitty. According to Preeti, she used oxygen twice during her ride because of out of breath at high passes.

To overcome her illness, the mother of two started cycling at 40. Preeti Maske said, "If I can overcome my fears, then any woman can.”

Preeti Maske's crew member Anand Kansal remembered her struggle with harsh conditions on high-altitude passes, fighting the heat, strong head winds, snowfall, and freezing temperatures. He also thanked BRO for sending two support trucks equipped with a satellite phone and a medical associate.

Congratulating Preeti Maske on the Guinness World Record, Border Roads Organisation shared the video on their official Twitter handle. In the video, one can see glimpses of her entire journey. Watch the video.

