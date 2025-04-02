user
BCCI announces 2025 home season fixtures for Indian men's team; Guwahati set to host maiden Test match

BCCI announces India's 2025 home season fixtures, featuring West Indies and South Africa.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 2, 2025, 8:57 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 2025 home season fixtures for the Indian men's team, which will see West Indies and South Africa touring India for some exciting cricket action, kickstarting from October 2 onwards. Guwahati will also get to host its first-ever Test match.

The home season will kickstart on October 2 with the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at Ahmedabad. The second Test will take place in Kolkata on October 10. This will be followed by an all-format series against South Africa, kickstarting with the first Test at New Delhi from November 14 onwards.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the schedule for Team India (Senior Men) international home season for 2025. The upcoming season promises thrilling encounters as India faces the West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)," said a statement from BCCI.

Also read: Yashasvi Jaiswal to play for Goa: Look back at opening batter's career in Mumbai

India schedule for 2025

Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa for a gripping contest across all three formats. The Test series against South Africa will be historic as Guwahati is set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test from November 22 onwards.

India and South Africa will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad. The ODIs will kickstart from November 30 onwards at Ranchi, followed by the second and third ODIs at Raipur and Vizakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.

The T20Is will kickstart from December 9 onwards at Cuttack, with subsequent matches taking place at New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).

Also read: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson to return as captain and wicketkeeper for RR after getting clearance from COE

