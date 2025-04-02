Crypto Countdown: Your 5-Min Weekly Digest to Become an Expert

Read Full Article

In this edition of the Crypto Countdown, we explore the week’s top developments and key highlights that every cryptocurrency investor should know. From blue chip cryptos leading the blockchain revolution to rising stars gaining traction to under-the-radar hidden gems and high-risk, high-reward memecoins, we’ve got it all covered. We’ll also be taking a closer look at how Bitcoin mining stocks are reacting to new guidance from the SEC, as well as the latest crypto market trends and company updates from around the industry.

Crypto Industry Update: Market Trends and Company News

Public Companies

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ: ALTS) is a fintech company providing blockchain-powered digital asset trading and payment solutions. The company will showcase its technology at Transact Las Vegas from April 2–4, 2025. ALT5 offers platforms like ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime for seamless crypto transactions and settlements.

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, has launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded Product (ETP) in Europe, expanding its crypto investment offerings beyond the US.

Bernstein analysts have cut their 2025 price targets for Bitcoin miners, including IREN (NASDAQ: IREN), CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT), amid significant underperformance compared to Bitcoin.

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Deribit, the leading crypto derivatives exchange for Bitcoin and Ether options. This potential deal, involving Deribit’s Dubai license, will further solidify Coinbase’s global presence in the crypto space.

Deutsche Börse’s (OTC: DBOEY) subsidiary, Clearstream, is set to launch a crypto custody service for institutional clients, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, purchased another 6,911 Bitcoin worth $584.1 million at an average price of $84,529. Strategy now holds 506,137 Bitcoin—valued at over $44 billion.

Bitwise Asset Management has launched the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (NYSE Arca: OWNB), a new investment product designed to provide exposure to companies holding significant Bitcoin reserves.

Private Companies

Trump’s World Liberty deploys its stablecoin, USD1, on BNB Chain, with Wintermute running initial test transfers, according to Lookonchain.

DWF Labs launches a $250 million Liquid Fund to invest in mid- and large-cap crypto projects, offering up to $50 million per deal to drive Web3 adoption.

eToro introduces crypto-to-fiat conversions in the UK and Europe, enabling users to transfer Bitcoin and Ethereum from external wallets, convert to cash, and withdraw or reinvest directly.

Crypto exchange Kraken is reportedly exploring a $1 billion debt package ahead of a potential IPO, according to Bloomberg.

Crypto.com has reported a record $1.5 billion in revenue in 2024, with the company allocating $700 million to user acquisition and branding.

Market News

Oklahoma’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill (HB1203) has passed the House with a 77-15 vote.

Ripple has become the first blockchain to acquire Dubai regulatory approval for cross-border payment, with the company securing a license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework has established a standardized regulatory structure for digital assets across the European Union, aiming to eliminate inconsistencies in compliance.

Blue Chip Cryptos: The Titans of Blockchain You Should Know

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTCUSD), the first-ever cryptocurrency, was created in 2009 by an anonymous individual or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. It was designed as a decentralized digital currency to enable peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries like banks.

Price as of March 26: $86,651.28

7-day Performance as of March 26: 1.13%

Market Cap as of March 26: $1.72 Trillion

The policy surrounding Bitcoin in the US has become clearer. The repeal of SAB 121, a 2022 law requiring banks to classify customer crypto assets as liabilities, now enables banks in the U. to offer regulated Bitcoin custody services.

Furthermore, the US government has established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve of 200,000 Bitcoins, which signals confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset and is expected to boost its adoption, demand, and price stability.

This growing demand, combined with the government’s policy shift, is expected to lead to greater price stability and potentially higher prices. Some forecasts suggest that Bitcoin could reach new milestones, possibly surpassing $140,000 in the short term.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETHUSD), launched in 2015 by Vitalik Buterin, unlike Bitcoin, focuses on enabling decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts, which provides a platform for developers to build innovative blockchain-based solutions.

Price as of March 26: $2,014.47

7-day Performance as of March 26: 0.28%

Market Cap as of March 26: $243.03 Billion

Ethereum has dropped nearly 50% from its December 2024 highs and is presenting a potential 30% bounce opportunity. The monthly chart shows a retest of the prior consolidation zone, which could lead to a reaction. The key levels to monitor include $2,000 to $2,320. A short−term bounce could see ETH reach $2,600 or higher.

3. Tether (USDT)

Tether (USDT) is the most popular stablecoin and is used to offer price stability by pegging its value to the US dollar. USDT is known as a reliable medium for trading and storing value in the volatile crypto market.

Price as of March 26: $1.00

7-day Performance as of March 26: 0.01%

Market Cap as of March 26: $144.03 Billion

Tether’s market capitalization has surged from $5 billion in March 2020 to $144.03 billion as of March 26, 2025. This surge in market cap is evidence of its increasing popularity as a trusted medium for trading and storing value in the cryptocurrency space.

4. XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRPUSD), developed by Ripple Labs, is designed to facilitate fast and low-cost cross-border payments, addressing inefficiencies in the traditional banking system.

Price as of March 26: $2.40

7-day Performance as of March 26: 3.45%

Market Cap as of March 26: $140.02 Billion

XRP shows bullish momentum, holding strong near key support levels and its previous all-time high. The bullish break-and-retest pattern remains intact, indicating that XRP is poised for a potential rally if market volatility stabilizes.

Key levels to watch include $2.0 and $5.0, which could act as significant milestones in its upward trajectory. XRP’s strong technical indicators and market confidence suggest that it remains one of the most promising cryptocurrencies for long-term growth.

Rising Stars: Second Tier Cryptos Making Waves

1. Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance (BNBUSD) was launched in 2017 by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. Initially created as a utility token to reduce trading fees on the Binance platform, BNB has since evolved to power the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem.

Price as of March 26: $624.96

7-day Performance as of March 26: 2.33%

Market Cap as of March 26: $89.04 Billion

BNB remains in a strong uptrend, forming consistent higher highs and higher lows while staying above the bullish EMA ribbon. Although short-term momentum has been bearish, the support zone between $507 and $454 has historically served as a robust demand area.

Currently, BNB is consolidating between the $560 and $630 levels on the H4 chart, with the price testing resistance near $630. A breakout above this resistance could lead BNB to the next target of $690. If the price continues to hold above the support levels and buyers step in, further upside projections could reach $1,165 and $1,640, aligning with the overall bullish channel structure. With a favorable risk-reward ratio of 1:2, BNB presents a compelling opportunity.

2. Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOLUSD) is a high-performance blockchain platform known for its fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it ideal for decentralized applications and DeFi projects.

Price as of March 26: $140.14

7-day Performance as of March 26: 6.44%

Market Cap as of March 26: $71.68 Billion

Solana is retesting a major previous support level, mirroring its position from late 2021. Despite recent volatility and a sharp drop, the bullish trend remains intact.

Key levels to watch are $120 and $250, which could signal significant upward momentum if reclaimed.

3. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADAUSD) is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform focused on scalability, sustainability, and security. The coin offers a robust ecosystem for smart contracts and decentralized applications.

Price as of March 26: $0.7420

7-day Performance as of March 26: 0.26%

Market Cap as of March 26: $26.14 Billion

Cardano is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, repeating its 2018 cycle with a double-bottom neckline breakout and retest, suggesting a move toward its previous all-time high.

Despite recent market dips, Cardano remains above key support levels, with $0.6 and $2.5 as critical milestones. A bullish close above support signals continued upward momentum and potential for new swing highs.

Hidden Gems and Memes: The High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto Plays

1. Banana For Scale (BANANAS31)

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is gaining traction with its strong presence in meme coin communities, showcasing consistent performance and growing market interest.

Price as of March 26: $0.006365

7-day Performance as of March 26: 165.45%

Market Cap as of March 26: $63.65 Million

Prior to its listing, BANANAS31 experienced a substantial price increase of over 71% following news of its listing on Binance. As of March 20, it was trading at approximately $0.004276, making it one of the top performers in the meme coin market. The coin’s price has reportedly surged over 300% within a short period.

Analysts suggest that BANANAS31 is currently attempting to overcome resistance levels, with bullish indicators such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing positive trends.

2. Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS)

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) is a rising meme coin with a dedicated fanbase, continuing to show solid growth in market engagement and value.

Price as of March 26: $0.02803

7-day Performance as of March 26: 77.65%

Market Cap as of March 26: $28.03 Million

As of March 26, 2025, KEKIUS has made a notable increase of 77.65% within a week. The coin gained traction after Elon Musk posted a photo featuring the “Kekius Maximus” character, which is a blend of popular memes.

This surge is attributed to positive market sentiment and technical analysis predicting further potential gains if it breaks resistance levels near $0.031, which could trigger a price rally of up to 1,800% towards its all-time high of $0.40

3. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), a key component of the ShibaSwap ecosystem, is steadily climbing with strong community support and utility within the Shiba Inu (SHIBUSD) ecosystem.

Price as of March 26: $0.3851

7-day Performance as of March 26: 65.54%

Market Cap as of March 26: $88.56 Million

BONE has recently seen a significant price increase of over 65%, bringing it close to the $0.3851 mark. This rise is part of the Shiba team, which has been actively promoting BONE as the primary governance token for their ecosystem, enhancing its utility, and encouraging community participation through voting and proposals on the ShibaSwap platform.

Analysts have noted that BONE’s price is currently showing bullish patterns, including a potential breakout above key resistance levels. The token’s price is currently around $0.3851, with expectations that if it can surpass $0.50, it may rally further towards $1.

Bitcoin Miners’ Stocks Falter Despite Positive SEC Guidance on Proof-of-Work Mining

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has clarified that proof-of-work mining, the consensus mechanism used by Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, does not violate securities law. However, this positive development has not translated into gains for top Bitcoin mining stocks, with many companies experiencing declines.

Shares of MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), CleanSpark, and Bitdeer (NASDAQ: BTDR), among others, have fallen by as much as 4.5% despite the SEC’s guidance, which stated that mining operations “do not involve the offer and sale of securities.” Riot Platforms, another major mining company, has remained relatively flat.

The lack of a significant bounce in mining stocks may be attributed to the broader market decline, with the NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 (SPX) indices also experiencing losses. However, the SEC’s clarification was seen as a positive development for the industry, as it provides greater regulatory certainty for mining operations.

The guidance also appears to have had a limited impact on other major crypto firms, with Coinbase and Strategy, a leading Bitcoin treasury reserve firm, experiencing declines of 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

The SEC’s clarification on proof-of-work mining is a significant development for the crypto industry, as it helps to alleviate concerns about the regulatory status of mining operations. However, the market’s reaction suggests that investors are remaining cautiously optimistic.

Conclusion

The crypto industry is experiencing significant fluctuations, with Bitcoin mining stocks experiencing significant declines, despite the positive SEC guidance on proof-of-work mining. While some companies are showing resilience, others are experiencing significant declines.

