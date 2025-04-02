user
user icon

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 2, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Myanmar was rocked by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, followed by a significant aftershock of 6.4. This devastating event has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in the Sagaing Region near Mandalay. In our special Infographic Hub segment, we explain the difference between earthquake magnitude, which measures the energy released, and seismic intensity, which assesses surface damage. With rescue operations continuing amidst challenging conditions, join us for a detailed videographic explainer.

Recent Videos

World Pulse | Global Trade War on the Brink? What to Expect from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs?

World Pulse | Global Trade War on the Brink? What to Expect from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs?

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!

IPL 2025 Game On | Is MS Dhoni's 'Finisher' Magic Fading? Astrologer Predicts CSK's Fate

IPL 2025 Game On | Is MS Dhoni's 'Finisher' Magic Fading? Astrologer Predicts CSK's Fate

'BJP Violating Muslim Rights Over Waqf Bill': Mehbooba Mufti | Asianet Newsable

'BJP Violating Muslim Rights Over Waqf Bill': Mehbooba Mufti | Asianet Newsable

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde SLAMS UBT, Calls Waqf Bill Historic | Asianet Newsable

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde SLAMS UBT, Calls Waqf Bill Historic | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!
Entertainment

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal & Huma Qureshi Celebrate Savleen Kaur Manchanda’s Fun-Filled Birthday!
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal & Huma Qureshi Celebrate Savleen Kaur Manchanda’s Fun-Filled Birthday!

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues
Entertainment

Val Kilmer, Iconic 'Batman Forever' Star Dies at 65 – His Five Unforgettable Movie Dialogues

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!
Entertainment

MNS Opposes Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor’s 'Abir Gulaal' Release in Maharashtra!

Kim Soo Hyun Denies Allegations, Claims Chats Were Fabricated
Entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun Denies Allegations, Claims Chats Were Fabricated

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani
Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Hosts MATA KI CHOWKI During Navratri with Rasha Thadani

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony
Entertainment

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Must See

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?
Video

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

World Pulse | Global Trade War on the Brink? What to Expect from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs?
World News

World Pulse | Global Trade War on the Brink? What to Expect from Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs?

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!
Entertainment

Falguni Pathak's Top 10 Navratri Songs to Groove To!