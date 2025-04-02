Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Myanmar was rocked by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 28, 2025, followed by a significant aftershock of 6.4. This devastating event has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction, particularly in the Sagaing Region near Mandalay. In our special Infographic Hub segment, we explain the difference between earthquake magnitude, which measures the energy released, and seismic intensity, which assesses surface damage. With rescue operations continuing amidst challenging conditions, join us for a detailed videographic explainer.