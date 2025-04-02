'Yogi will be repeated as UP CM': Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav banter adds humour to feisty Waqf debate (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Lok Sabha debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill witnessed moments of lighthearted exchanges on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a lively verbal duel, marked by sharp political barbs and humorous repartees.

The discussion, which primarily focused on the provisions of the bill, took a turn towards political jousting when Yadav playfully urged Shah to comment on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Home Minister, without missing a beat, responded with a quip that sparked laughter in the House.

"He is also going to be repeated (in the next elections)," Shah remarked, alluding to Adityanath's continued leadership in the state.

Also read: Waqf Amendment Bill will not be implemented retrospectively, misconceptions being spread: Amit Shah

Yadav, who has frequently targeted the BJP over alleged internal rifts, had earlier taken a swipe at the ruling party's delay in electing its national president. "The BJP claims to be the largest party in India, but it still has not decided on its leader," he stated during his speech.

Shah, rising to respond, acknowledged Yadav’s humorous tone and replied in kind. "In some parties, only five members of a family have to choose the president, so it is easy and quick, but we have to elect (a president) following a process that involves crores of members, so it takes time," Shah said, indirectly referencing dynastic politics.

Also Read: "Bound to harm interest of Muslim community": TN CM MK Stalin Urges PM Modi to Withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill

Continuing his jibe, the Home Minister remarked that Yadav's leadership within the Samajwadi Party was secure for decades. "Let me state that you will remain president for 25 more years," he said, drawing laughter from the members.

Yadav, in return, pointed to social media speculation and subtly questioned whether a recent trip was linked to extending the BJP’s internal retirement age policy. "He, however, did not elaborate," the exchange concluded on an ambiguous yet intriguing note.

Latest Videos