Kerala braces for heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert for multiple districts amid rising temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning about the possibility of landslides in some parts of Kerala and Karnataka due to summer rains in April. IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that summer rainfall is expected to intensify in the coming days, urging people to remain vigilant. Kerala is likely to experience heavy summer rain until April 4, according to the forecast.

Flood Warning for Northeastern States

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra also warned about potential flooding in northeastern states during April. Meanwhile, IMD has advised precautionary measures as the country is expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures between April and June. While normal rainfall is anticipated, central-eastern and northwestern plains of India may witness heatwave conditions.

Lightning and Strong Winds Expected in Kerala

Various districts in Kerala are expected to receive thunderstorms and heavy rainfall this month. IMD has predicted isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow, with heavy rain and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h on April 3.

Yellow Alert for Several Districts

A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on April 3, and for Ernakulam and Thrissur on April 4 due to the possibility of heavy rainfall. Heavy rain refers to precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Given the likelihood of thunderstorms, authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

