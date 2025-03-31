user
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 31, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Meet the fearless Van Durgas of Kaziranga National Park, the guardians of Assam's rich biodiversity. In this special feature on North East Pulse, we delve into their courageous efforts to protect endangered species like the one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, and elephants amidst the challenges posed by poaching and floods. Find out how these brave individuals are preserving one of India’s finest wildlife refuges and ensuring the survival of its unique ecosystem.

