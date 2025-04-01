user
(PHOTOS) Salman Khan Eid Party: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Riteish Deshmukh and others arrive in style

Salman Khan's Eid Party: Salman Khan throws the grandest of Eid parties in Bollywood every year. Is remains as an important function in the social calendar in Bollywood circle. Many celebs attended the party and posed for the paparazzi. Let's check out their dashing style

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 8:07 AM IST

Salman Khan ditched traditional attire and wore cartoon-themed pants. The 'Sikander' actor appeared amid high security but looked relaxed.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre looked gorgeous in a pink and blue toned salwar suit and dangling earrings. The actress wore minimal make-up.


Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha attended Salman Khan's Eid bash along with husband Zaheer Iqbal. The happy couple posed together.

Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D'Souza attended the party with Riteish Deshmukh. Genelia looked dazzling in beige mirror-worked salwar suit and Riteish wore a Black kurta.

Shamita Shetty donned a beige sharara, paired it with a choker and looked gracious as she posed for the paparazzi.

Arbaaz Khan's son with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan attended uncle Salman Khan's Eid party in style wearing black kurta.

Arpita Khan wore a red salwar suit and posed for paps as she attended Salman Khan's Eid party in Mercii.

Salman Khan wore a basic black t-shirt with a denim jacket and quirky Oswald themed pants amid high security.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

