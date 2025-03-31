user
Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 31, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

ASHA workers in Kerala have taken their protest to a new level by cutting their hair as they mark the 50th day of their agitation. Gathering outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, these Accredited Social Health Activists are demanding better pay, post-retirement benefits, and recognition for their crucial role in public health. The emotional scenes unfolded as many workers shaved their heads, symbolizing their fight against what they describe as government indifference to their plight. Watch.

