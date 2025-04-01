West Bengal: 6 killed in suspected crude bomb blast in Patharpratima

Read Full Article

South 24 Parganas: As many as six people died and several others were injured after an alleged explosion was reported in Patharpratima in the South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday.

"Devastating news from Patharpratima; South 24 Parganas district - 6 people have died and several are injured after another explosion in a Crude Bomb manufacturing unit," Adikhari posted on X.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly said that in another incident on February 4, four people lost their lives in Patharpratima.

'I'm a Hindu & don't need certification from BJP': Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal Assembly

Opposition leader of West Bengal slams state govt and questions DGP on crude bombs

"Less than two months after an explosion on Feb 7, 2025, had taken 4 precious lives at Kalyani, another such incident have happened. This time at Patharpratima, South 24 Parganas district. Bhupatinagar, Egra, Budge Budge, Kalyani, the list grows long. How many more tragedies will take place before serious action is taken? The DGP @WBPolice must answer why the State of West Bengal is sitting on a pile of crude bombs?" he added.

The leader further said that Rs 2 lakhs would be announced for the next of kin of the victims, and a week later, people would move on.

"Tomorrow, most probably Rs. 2 lakhs will be announced for the next of kin of the victims and a week later, people will move on to the next news, forgetting this incident, till the next tragedy takes place. Absolutely no accountability for such incidents in WB. The inefficient Police Minister Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed for allowing this to happen," Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, the state police was present at the spot in Patharpratima village in Dholahat, where an alleged explosion was reported last night.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford event: BJP attacks WB CM, says following Rahul Gandhi's footsteps (WATCH)

Latest Videos