LPG price drop: Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced; know latest rates here

Let's see what the price of the next domestic cylinder is after the commercial cylinder price has been drastically reduced according to the international market situation.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

Oil companies

The central government has allowed oil companies to determine the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinders in India.

Accordingly, oil companies are changing petrol and diesel prices daily. However, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for many months.


Every month on the 1st, oil companies are fixing the new price. The price of gas cylinders for commercial use has been continuously increasing.

In this situation, oil companies have given a surprise shock by drastically reducing the price of cylinders for commercial use today, April 1st.

In Delhi, the new retail price for a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,762. On February 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 7.

