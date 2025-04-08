India News

Maharashtra Weather, April 8: Dangerous heat; stay cautious outdoors

Maharashtra Weather on Tuesday

Maharashtra will see scorching temperatures on Tuesday. It’s crucial to take precautions if you're heading outdoors, especially for extended periods of time. 
 

Mumbai

Expect a hot day with bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 38°C 
Min Temperature: 27°C 
Real Feel: 41°C 

Pune

Wear breathable clothing and drink plenty of water.
Max Temperature: 40°C 
Min Temperature: 21°C 
Real Feel: 40°C 
 

Nagpur

Avoid long periods in direct sunlight.
Max Temperature: 40°C 
Min Temperature: 24°C 
Real Feel: 41°C 

Thane

Avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.
Max Temperature: 39°C 
Min Temperature: 26°C 
Real Feel: 42°C 

Nashik

Nashik will face one of the hottest days.
Max Temperature: 41°C 
Min Temperature: 22°C 
Real Feel: 43°C

