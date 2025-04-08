Maharashtra Weather, April 8: Dangerous heat; stay cautious outdoors

India News
Maharashtra will see scorching temperatures on Tuesday. It’s crucial to take precautions if you're heading outdoors, especially for extended periods of time.
Expect a hot day with bright sunshine.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Wear breathable clothing and drink plenty of water.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 40°C
Avoid long periods in direct sunlight.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel: 41°C
Avoid unnecessary outdoor activity.
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Nashik will face one of the hottest days.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 43°C
