Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

The internet always amazes us with its amazing videos. Some videos make us happy, while some videos shock us. Many people showcase their talent to the world through the internet. Such videos on the internet can catch the attention of millions of people. Now a video of a Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, is going crazy viral and has gathered more than 21 million views till now.

Burak Ozdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, is a famous chef from Turkey who always attracts people with his unique cooking techniques. CZN Burak, who has 33 million followers on Instagram, can be seen very often playing around with foods and making big meal portions in various places around the world.

However, his latest video has gone crazy viral among netizens. In the video, he can be seen standing underwater with a cucumber, a chopping board and a knife. CZN Burak, with his signature style, looks directly at the camera and chops away cucumbers insanely. Check out the crazy video here:

The video shared on his Instagram handle has gathered more than 21 million views and 2,857,142 likes so far. Stunted netizens loaded the comment section with praises for his talent. One user called him a legend, while another surprised user asked him how he does such incredible stunts. People also called him 'Man mermaid' and 'Aquaman'. Some people expressed their love for the famous chef by using heart emojis.