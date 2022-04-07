Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views

    A video of a Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, is going crazy viral, and netizens are amazed at his talent.

    Turkish chef cuts cucumbers underwater; viral video gains 21 million views-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:05 PM IST

    The internet always amazes us with its amazing videos. Some videos make us happy, while some videos shock us. Many people showcase their talent to the world through the internet. Such videos on the internet can catch the attention of millions of people. Now a video of a Turkish chef, Burak Ozdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, is going crazy viral and has gathered more than 21 million views till now.

    Burak Ozdemir, popularly known as CZN Burak, is a famous chef from Turkey who always attracts people with his unique cooking techniques. CZN Burak, who has 33 million followers on Instagram, can be seen very often playing around with foods and making big meal portions in various places around the world.

    However, his latest video has gone crazy viral among netizens. In the video, he can be seen standing underwater with a cucumber, a chopping board and a knife. CZN Burak, with his signature style, looks directly at the camera and chops away cucumbers insanely. Check out the crazy video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

    The video shared on his Instagram handle has gathered more than 21 million views and 2,857,142 likes so far. Stunted netizens loaded the comment section with praises for his talent. One user called him a legend, while another surprised user asked him how he does such incredible stunts. People also called him 'Man mermaid' and 'Aquaman'. Some people expressed their love for the famous chef by using heart emojis.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch - gps

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm-tgy

    Toddler puts up makeup to look like her pet dog; internet can't keep calm

    Woman imitates Alia Bhatt and pranks pizza guy; leaves internet divided-tgy

    Woman imitates Alia Bhatt and pranks pizza guy; leaves internet divided

    Dogs competing in a hurdle race will make your day; watch - gps

    Dogs competing in a hurdle race will make your day; watch

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details-tgy

    Know how rose essence is prepared? Watch incredible clip for details

    Recent Stories

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here's why-dnm

    Never mix alcohol with energy drinks, here’s why

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting-dnm

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting

    Australian Grand Prix F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA snt

    Australian GP: F1 fans react to bizarre piercing and jewellery ban reminder by FIA

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars-dnm

    Maruti Suzuki offers discounts of up to Rs 31,000 on these cars

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here is the proof-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are the perfect couple; here's proof

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon